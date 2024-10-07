OKC Thunder Rookie Dillon Jones Using Preseason to 'Gather Information'
The Oklahoma City Thunder will start their preseason stint on Monday in San Antonio as they take on the Spurs. The Thunder are no stranger to giving rookies oppurtinities, especially after investing five second-round picks in them and Dillon Jones hopes to be the next in line.
However, the Weber State swingman has no expectations entering his first season, instead he is just trying to learn as much as possible.
"I am a guy that likes information, and this camp was very information filled," Jones said "I am not somebody who is just going to be doing a bunch of things and relying on or thinking I have all the answers. When I have questions, I am not afraid to ask."
When asked about his points of emphasis heading into the preseason by this scribe, Jones replied with a simple answer: Enjoy the process.
"Just enjoy the moment, stay present, and continue to look at everything like a process," Jones said, "I have here, I plan on being here for a long time, not just for a short time, whether I have a helluva preseason or I am terrible it is all about just information and learning and figuring out myself as a player."
While the Thunder have made no promises on what position Jones plays, much less his role, their track record shows they will give the rookie a shot to crack their stellar rotation.
