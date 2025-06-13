Which Draft Picks Should Suns Add in Kevin Durant Trade?
Rumors are heating up regarding a potential Kevin Durant trade, with ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting it could be happening in the coming days ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Having seen an underwhelming 36-win season, the Suns now seem ready to re-position themselves for the future. Durant, who will soon be 37, is the most likely trade candidate. But there’s likely no holds barred on mixing up the roster, save for longtime franchise star Devin Booker.
Moving into a rebuild is likely the answer for Phoenix, but recouping value for Durant in the form of future draft picks will be a must, given how depleted the Suns’ cache is presently.
Per an earlier report from Charania, the Suns and Durant’s business partner Rich Kleiman are sorting through trade options, which include the Rockets, Spurs, Timberwolves, Heat and Knicks.
While those teams could offer decent trades for Durant at face value, a closer look says one stands above the others.
Most of the teams above have draft picks to trade, but getting the right ones is the most important key for Phoenix. Teams that contend for the next handful of years will likely only offer the Suns picks from No. 20 to 30.
In that regard, Houston is the best-positioned team to trade for Durant, given they added Phoenix’s future selections for that exact reason.
Should the Suns add a bounty of future picks from another team, they’ll largely be out of their control. In adding their own picks back, they could control their own future. Additionally, the Rockets have one of the best and largest young cores in the league, and could offer real young talent to the Suns, too.
If the Suns are wanting immediate return on investment, the Spurs have No. 2 — which is likely well off the table in a Durant trade — as well as No. 14 at the 2025 NBA Draft. Minnesota has No. 17 and Miami has No. 20.
Regardless, the Suns will have options moving forward into their next era.