Players Era Festival Will Feature Multiple Top 2026 NBA Draft Prospects
In 2024, the Players Era Festival debuted with eight teams.
A revolutionary tournament in college basketball, this event is a direct impact of the NIL movement in college sports, as each participant receives $1 million from Players Era.
As a result, many of the top teams in college basketball have signed up to compete in the event this season. The 2025 Players Era Festival features 18 teams, with each squad competing in two pre-set matchups.
According to the NCAA, "teams that finish 2-0 entering Wednesday will be the first to qualify for the Players Era Championship game and the third-place game, with 1-1 teams to follow. Tiebreakers will be determined by point differential, points scored and points allowed."
Here's a look at a few of the top 2026 NBA Draft prospects at this year's event.
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Ament was rated the No. 1 prosect in the 2025 recruiting class according to 247Sports, and has the chance to be a top-five pick in the upcoming cycle.
Listed at 6-foot-10 and 207 pounds, Ament's size and versatility will likely garner attention from scouts at the top of the draft. The 18-year-old is a good athlete and has good agility in addition to being a solid shooter and defender.
Ament is ranked the No. 4 overall prospect on Draft Digest's 2026 big board.
Chris Cenac, Houston
Like Ament, Cenac is another big man who has the potential to be a top pick in the upcoming draft.
Hailing from Link Academy (MO) Cenac was rated the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 1 center in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports. Listed at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds with a lengthy wingspan, Cenac has the potential to develop into a high-level defender under the tutelage of Kelvin Sampson.
Cenac is ranked the No. 13 overall prospect on Draft Digest's 2026 big board.
Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Ament and Cenac may be vying for spots in the top five or top 10, but Peterson is currently one of the favorites to go No. 1 overall in the 2026 draft.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, the Jayhawks guard has good size, length and athleticism.
The No. 2 recruit in the 2025 class according to 247Sports, Peterson is an elite scorer who uses his size and athletic ability to get to his spots and finish around the rim.
Peterson is ranked the No. 2 overall prospect on Draft Digest's 2026 big board.
Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor
Yessoufou, an athletic wing from Benin, also has the chance to land inside the top 10 of the 2026 draft class.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Yessoufou was rated the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 2 small forward in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.
Yessoufou uses his strength, athleticism and size to get downhill, and is a good finisher around the rim. The Bears' freshman is still developing as a shooter, but has shown promise in that area.
Yessoufou is ranked the No. 10 overall prospect on Draft Digest's 2026 big board.
Other players to watch in Las Vegas
Kiyan Anthony, Syracuse
Miles Byrd, San Diego State
Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's
Donnie Freeman, Syracuse
Magoon Gwath, San Diego State
Ian Jackson, St. John's
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Aday Mara, Michigan
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Labaron Philon, Alabama
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Milos Uzan, Houston
