What better way to kick off a holiday week with a 10-game night in the NBA?

There are a ton of stars set to take the floor on Monday, including Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Scottie Barnes, LaMelo Ball, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama.

So, this 10-game slate should be a prop bettor’s paradise!

Monday’s NBA Games

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

There are a ton of different ways to bet on the NBA, but the player prop market may be the most exciting. Bettors don’t have to rely on the game outcome to hit a prop bet, and it’s a great way to bet on some of your favorite stars.

On Monday, I’m eyeing Luka Doncic, LaMelo Ball and a former No. 1 overall pick to highlight today’s picks with four total props for bettors to consider.

Let’s check out the latest odds and analysis behind these picks on Nov. 23.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Donovan Clingan 11+ Rebounds (-146)

Donovan Clingan has been a machine on the boards for the Trail Blazers, and he has a favorable matchup against a Philadelphia team that lacks size in the frontcourt behind Joel Embiid.

The 76ers are just 23rd in the league in opponent rebounds per game, and Clingan has picked up 11 or more boards in six of his last seven games. In the 2026-27 season, the former UConn star is averaging 20.4 rebound chances per night, which gives him a really strong floor on Monday.

Clingan has multiple games with over 30 minutes over the last two weeks, and he could see a few extra minutes defending Embiid on Monday. I’m buying him to dominate the boards once again this month.

LaMelo Ball OVER 5.5 Assists (-155)

LaMelo Ball is averaging just 5.8 assists per game on under nine potential assists in the 2026-27 season, yet he’s still cleared this prop in 11 of his 17 games.

So, I don’t mind taking the OVER for the Timberwolves star at home against the struggling Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn is 28th in the league in defensive rating, and the Nets are 20th in the league in opponent assists per game. Ball has back-to-back games with seven or more dimes, and he’s still the driving force for this Minnesota offense.

The Wolves are heavily favored in this matchup, which could limit Ball’s minutes, but he has played 30 or more minutes in six of his 10 games this month. I think this line is a little low for the superstar guard on Monday.

Zion Williamson OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-125)

Pelicans star Zion Williamson is averaging just 5.4 rebounds per game this season, but he’s pulled down six or more boards in four straight games and eight of his 16 appearances overall.

Now, the former No. 1 overall pick has a favorable matchup at home against a Phoenix team that remains without starting center Mark Williams. The Suns’ frontcourt has struggled to control the boards this season, ranking 29th in the league in rebound percentage and 24th in opponent rebounds per game.

While Williamson elite athleticism has never translated to impressive rebounding numbers, he should be in the mix to clear his season average in this matchup. Zion is averaging just over 10 rebound chances per game, so it’s certainly feasible for him to grab six or more boards for the fifth game in a row on Monday.

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic had a rough showing in his last game against the Utah Jazz, shooting just 10-for-28 from the field and 2-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Despite that, I think he could have a bounce-back showing on Monday with Austin Reaves (heel) sidelined again.

Doncic is still taking a whopping 13.1 3-pointers per game, and he had an 8-for-18 night from beyond the arc against Utah earlier in the season. He’s finished with five or more made 3-pointers in 11 of his 15 appearances and has taken double-digit shots from beyond the arc in all but two games.

Plus, he’s shooting over 37 percent from 3 despite the insane volume. The Jazz are 12th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage, but I’m going to trust Doncic and his shot volume as he looks to get back on track after two of his worst shooting games of the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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