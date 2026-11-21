Here's a look at the top performances from 2027 NBA Draft prospects during the Nov. 18 slate of college basketball games.

Matt Able, North Carolina

Able scored a game-high 23 points, adding three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a turnover while shooting 8-of-14 from the field, 5-of-9 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in UNC's win against Marshall.

Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri

Crowe recorded 18 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and three turnovers, shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Le Moyne.

Johann Grunloh, Virginia

Grunloh accounted for 13 points, seven rebounds, an assist, four blocks and a turnover while shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 1-of-2 from byeond the arc in a win against Loyola Maryland.

Juke Harris, Tennessee

Harris logged 17 points, five assists and three rebounds while shooting 7-of-14 from the field, 0-of-3 from deep and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Coastal Carolina.

Shelton Henderson, Miami

Henderson turned in 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, shooting 8-of-11 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free throw line Miami's win against Manhattan.

Sam Lewis, Virginia

Lewis scored a game-high 20 points, adding four rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range and 3-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against Loyola Maryland.

Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky

Momcilovic scored a game-high 28 points, adding four rebounds, four assists and a turnover while shooting 10-of-16 from the field, 5-of-10 from deep and 3-of-5 from the free throw line against Indiana.

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Moreno finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 0-of-1 from the free throw line against Indiana.

Kashie Natt, Oklahoma State

Natt scored a game-high 22 points, adding nine rebounds, three assists, three steals, a block and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 8-of-9 from the free throw line against Minnesota.

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Richmond tallied 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-9 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Mississippi Valley State.

Tanner scored a team-high 23 points, adding 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a turnover while shooting 6-of-13 from the field, 0-of-5 from deep and 11-of-14 from the free throw line in Vanderbilt's win against UCF.