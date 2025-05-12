Rockets Land No. 10 Pick at 2025 NBA Draft
At the highly-anticipated 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, 14 teams learned where they’d be picking at this year’s draft.
The Houston Rockets were one of those teams, coming in with the ninth-best lottery odds, courtesy of a 36-46 season from the Phoenix Suns. At the lottery, the Rockets were granted the No. 10 pick. The team entered with just a 3.8% chance to earn the No. 1 pick, but a 79% chance to land either No. 9 or No. 10.
The 2025 NBA Draft is a strong one near the top, boasting franchise-changing talents such as Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers Dylan Harper, as well as a host of other talented prospects just below and beyond.
Despite a postseason berth this year, the Rockets certainly haven’t been strangers to the NBA Draft Lottery in recent years, largely building their young core through it with picks likes Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard. Last year, the team was one of the lottery’s biggest risers, jumping to No. 3 to nab the Kentucky guard.
The Rockets will have some flexibility in drafting this year, with a host of talented prospects in the late-lottery. The organization has the leeway to take the best available player on its board, but could be best-served to add scoring to a team that sputtered offensively in Round 1.
Prospects are now in the heat of the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where they'll showcase their measurements and talents in front of NBA scouts and decision-makers. The full 75-player combine list can be found here. The draft combine will run through May 18.
The 2025 NBA Draft will again be a two-day event starting at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26. You can view NBA Draft on SI's latest big board here. A comprehensive list of scouting reports on all 2025 prospects can be found here.