Rutgers, Washington Matchup Offered Promising Looks at Three Freshmen's Upsides
As Rutgers secured an 89-85 victory over Washington on Wednesday, Feb. 19, standout freshmen on both sides delivered impressive performances. The Rutgers duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey entered the game as the primary draft prospects being monitored, and both had solid showings. Meanwhile, Washington’s underrated freshman Zoom Diallo put together a high-scoring game, continuing to build on his underappreciated first year of action.
Let’s take a closer look at these performances while discussing how each of these freshmen has impressed throughout the season.
Rutgers
Dylan Harper | Guard | 6’6” | 215 lbs | Freshman
Dylan Harper is widely regarded as the second-most promising draft prospect behind Duke’s Cooper Flagg. He possesses great positional size, excellent ball control and strong footwork. His three-point shooting stood out last night as he tied his season-high, hitting four of his eight attempts. Harper finished the game with 34 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 50% from the field, 50% from three and 85.7% from the free-throw line. This marked his highest-scoring game in conference play and further solidified his status as a valuable prospect in the 2025 NBA draft.
Ace Bailey | Wing | 6’10” | 200 lbs | Freshman
Ace Bailey is a highly polarizing prospect with clear strengths and notable concerns. His size, length and athleticism are undeniable assets, but his shot selection can be questionable at times. Despite this, he still converts his attempts at a promising rate. Bailey finished the game with 18 points, eight rebounds, two steals and one block while shooting 6-of-13 from the field, 1-of-4 from three and 5-of-9 from the free-throw line. His upside as a two-way player with star potential continued to shine, and he remains a strong candidate to be selected in the top three of the upcoming draft.
Washington
Zoom Diallo | Guard | 6’4” | 180 lbs | Freshman
Zoom Diallo recorded his first 20-point game of the season and extended his streak to six consecutive games scoring in double digits. While he does not possess the same upside as the two freshmen on the other side of this matchup, this game provided a glimpse of his encouraging long-term potential. Diallo finished with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 47.4% from the field and 50% from the free-throw line. His struggles from deep and occasional lapses in ball security were still apparent, but he continued to showcase flashes of intriguing offensive upside. He is unlikely to be a one-and-done prospect, but his productive season offers hope for significant development throughout the rest of his collegiate career.
