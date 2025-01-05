Sacramento Kings Rookies Makes Special Debut Friday
One of the most impressive prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft class was Providence guard Devin Carter. His shooting uptick his final year in college, coupling with his top-of-class defense, made him one of the most inticing players in a bashed upon 2024 class.
The Sacramento Kings selected Carter with the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but his debut was delayed due to an injury that required surgery and a lengthy rehab process. in two G League games, Carter scored 23 points, five assists, 10 rebounds and four stocks per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor, 50 percent from beyond the arc and 66 percent from the line.
After two games in Stockton, Carter was set to make his NBA debut on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. This set up an interesting moment where Devin played against his father, Anthony's squad as his father is a Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach.
In his debut, Carter logged 11 minutes, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists along with his expected stellar defense.
"Super excited for what I see out of him, but I just love his compete level. His compete level is super high," Kings Coach Doug Christie said after the game.
The next game for Sacramento will be on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors.
