Pacers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 10

It’s a race to the bottom for the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, who both enter tonight’s contest with just 15 wins. They also have identical home records at 10-22.

Indiana has lost all nine of its games since the All-Star break, while Sacramento ended a three-game skid with an upset win over the Bulls on Sunday. The Kings are now 3-6 in their nine games since the break.

The Pacers took the first meeting 116-105 at home back in December.

The oddsmakers have the Kings as home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Pacers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Pacers +2.5 (-102)

Kings -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Pacers +130

Kings -155

Total

236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pacers vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN IN, NBCSCA

Pacers record: 15-49

Kings record: 15-50

Pacers vs. Kings Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Johnny Furphy – Out

Tyrese Haliburton – Out

T.J. McConnell – Out

Andrew Nembhard – Doubtful

Taelon Peter – Questionable

Pascal Siakam – Out

Jalen Slawson – Questionable

Ethan Thompson – Questionable

Jarace Walker – Probable

Ivica Zubac – Out

Kings Injury Report

Dylan Cardwell – Out

De’Andre Hunter – Out

Zach LaVine – Out

Keegan Murray – Out

Domantas Sabonis – Out

Isaiah Stevens – Out

Pacers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Jarace Walker is a player that I’ve both backed and faded in recent weeks. While he went OVER 20.5 PRA last week against the Lakers for us, I’m fading him here with the line all the way up at 29.5.

Granted, it is against the Kings, but Walker has gone UNDER 29.5 PRA in six straight games, including just 18 PRA (14 points) last time out in Portland. He’s also battling an ankle sprain and back soreness that could impact his play and minutes.

Pacers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

In a game between two of the worst teams in the league, I’m going to fade both of them and take the UNDER.

The Kings have gone UNDER in three of their last four games, and there were just 221 points in the first meeting with the total set at 231.5. We now get a total at 236.5 with more injuries on both sides.

Pick: UNDER 236.5 (-110)

