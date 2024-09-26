Sam Presti Discusses NBA Expansion, Hints at Possible Rule Changes
NBA expansions seem like it is all but certain, one of the worst kept secret in sports is that the association will soon have 32 squads with new arrivals landing in Seattle and Vegas before too long. This has created plenty of offseason fodder to get the NBA world through the dog days and summer heat.
However, when discussing NBA expansion, it is typically done through the lens of the previous expansion rules - this is something OKC Thunder executive Sam Presti cautioned against in his annual preseason media availability on Wednesday.
"I think the thing to note about the rules, or a lot of the expansion rules, relative to the personnel stuff were written in like 1980. They haven't been changed since 1980," Presti said "One thing that we know about Adam Silver since he's been the commissioner, and I think he's done an unbelievable job of this, is he has modernized the league in every single possible way. I think we're the most sophisticated league in a lot of different ways. The idea of working off a set of rules that were used when Bird and Magic were rookies, I don't think that's going to meet the smell test for his administration."
"One thing I think the league is really focused on, as well, is if there's a team or teams that are well-managed, you're not going to be randomly disadvantaged. So I think as -- if that ever comes about, I'm sure there will be plenty of focus and work to make sure that there's parity of opportunity and ultimately fairness about those rules, and also team building is so much different than it was at that point in time," Presti opined.
"But those rules made it through '80 to 2004, and I'm sure every step of the way Adam has looked at every square inch of the league to make sure that it's fair, but it's also modern, and I'm sure they'll do that again," Presti continued.
As Presti points out, Silver has been on the cutting edge since taking over control of the league. Seeing him revamp the expansion draft rules would not come as a shock and could greatly help existing teams as rosters are more loaded from top-to-bottom now than they have ever been.
