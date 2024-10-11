Spurs' 2025 Potential First-Round Picks and Best Case Scenarios for 2025 Draft
Headlined by former No. 1 pick and budding superstar Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs have capitalized on their rebuild up to this point. They were also able to add Stephon Castle, who was widely considered one of the top prospects, with the No. 4 pick in the previous draft.
Although their previous two drafts seem to be very successful, the 2025 draft has the potential to propel the Spurs to the next level, as they could land as many as four first-round picks. While San Antonio has their own pick and an unprotected first from Atlanta, they also have protected first-round picks from both the Bulls and the Hornets.
This article will look at how each of these picks is projected to fare this year and how these scenarios could play out in favor of the Spurs ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.
San Antonio Spurs First Round Pick (Own) | Draft Projection: No. 9
The Spurs still own their 2025 first-round pick, which could end up being the most valuable, as they are projected to finish as one of the seven lowest teams. With projected win totals currently between 35 and 37 wins, San Antonio will enter the season without much pressure to compete for the playoffs. On the other hand, Wembanyama already looks like one of the best players in the NBA, and with the addition of Chris Paul, it’s believable that Wembanyama could take another leap. If this pick lands in the top ten of the 2025 draft, adding yet another young piece to this impressive core could set them up for future success, potentially bringing in an outside scorer such as Tre Johnson or Jalil Bethea.
Atlanta Hawks First Round Pick | Draft Projection: No. 10
The Hawks sent their 2025 first-round pick to San Antonio as part of the Dejounte Murray deal from a couple of years back. Atlanta is projected to finish the year with a similar draft position to the Spurs, but many questions have arisen about how much longer they will try to compete. Without owning their own pick this year, it might not be the best time to change their goals, but this could lead to players losing interest in competing for wins. If they drop below their projected 36 wins, this could result in yet another top-ten pick for the Spurs, allowing them to add another key piece going forward. If San Antonio decides to draft a scoring guard with their first selection, the options would be quite flexible. They could look to add another interior defender next to Wembanyama, like Rocco Zikarsky, or a physical, versatile forward like Collin Murray-Boyles or Drake Powell.
Chicago Bulls First Round Pick (Protected 1-10) | Draft Projection: No. 4
The Bulls sent their top-ten protected 2025 first-round pick to San Antonio in the DeMar DeRozan trade and do not seem interested in letting it convey this year. Chicago appears to be entering a rebuild, having offloaded Alex Caruso to the Thunder and DeRozan to the Kings. While their GM insists they will look to compete, this seems unlikely given the competitive landscape of the NBA. They are projected to finish as a bottom-four team, with win totals around 27. With the 2025 draft class being highly regarded, this seems like a perfect time for the Bulls to add a talented young player. If the Spurs luck into yet another lottery selection, it would be a prime opportunity to add outside shooting with wings like Liam McNeeley or Joson Sanon.
Charlotte Hornets First Round Pick (Protected 1-14) | Draft Projection: No. 6
The Hornets sent this pick to San Antonio as part of the Grant Williams and Devonte’ Graham trade. While it could turn into multiple second-round picks if not conveyed this year, the Hornets could surprise people with the return of LaMelo Ball and eclipse their underwhelming projected win total of around 30. Charlotte has intriguing pieces, highlighted by Ball and former No. two pick Brandon Miller. Fans seem hopeful for the upcoming season, aiming for at least a push to the play-in tournament. Given the franchise's uneventful history, Hornets fans would certainly feel optimistic if they showed flashes of being a competitive team in the East. If the Hornets surprise and avoid the lottery, the Spurs would be able to choose from several mid-first-round projected prospects. Depending on how the lottery plays out for the Spurs up to that point, adding a slightly older player who can contribute early would be a great addition. Two players who could fit this mold are secondary creator Hunter Sallis or stretch-five Zvonimir Ivisic.
