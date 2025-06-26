San Antonio Spurs Draft Dylan Harper No. 2 Overall
With the No. 2 overall pick at the 2025 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs made a longtime assumption official, taking Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.
Harper has long been the No. 2-ranked prospect in the class, only behind Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, who heard his name called first overall by the Dallas Mavericks.
Harper even contended for the No. 1 spot earlier in the college season, but an eventual hot-streak from Flagg would seal the deal.
Still, San Antonio has made off with who has unequivocally the second-best draft resume at this point. Across 29 games with the Scarlet Knights, Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 48% overall.
He’s been one of the better downhill creators in some time, using a combination of size, solid athleticism, craft and a variety of dribble moves to force paint touches often. Once there, his length and ability to finish through contact made him one of the more effective inside scorers in the country.
Should Harper’s jumpshot come around, the NBA could see another jumbo guard star.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Harper: “What stands out about Harper relative to other players his age is the poise. He’s consistent and reliable with an incredible natural feel on both ends. He’s a smooth lefty with length and has a frame that should have no problem adding more weight to be NBA-ready as a rookie. He isn’t an elite athlete but makes up for it in other ways.”
Harper’s fit with the Spurs has been criticized somewhat due to the earlier additions of All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, as well as Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. But Harper’s ability play in off-ball roles — slashing, getting out in transition and hitting catch-and-shoot shots — should make him a seamless fit. Not to mention his upside could be higher than both.
There's no guarantee Harper earns a starting spot in Year 1, but he could very well be the highest-upside player on the team nearly immediately, save for the obvious in soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama.
The Spurs will also pick at No. 14, yet again adding another talented player to their core alongside Wembanyama. San Antonio is likely to roll out both at 2025 Summer League in Las Vegas, which tips off on July 10.
Harper will likely look to win the franchises's third-straight Rookie of the Year Award, following up Wembanyama and Castle.