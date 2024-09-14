Spurs' Stephon Castle Could Have Highest Upside From 2024 Draft
Leading into the 2024 NBA Draft, there was debate over who the best player from the class would be in the long term. With the fourth overall pick, the San Antonio Spurs selected UConn’s Stephon Castle, who has the potential to become the most effective player in this class. He can impact games on both ends of the court and uses his two-way versatility to be a constant factor.
Castle had a productive season for the Huskies last year, averaging 11 points, three assists, and four rebounds during his freshman year. While these numbers might not jump off the page, his ability to contribute to one of the more complete college teams in recent history speaks to his flexibility and willingness to fulfill a role. Despite hitting just below 27% of his three-pointers in college, his high school shooting numbers are promising, with a three-point percentage over 30% on a larger sample size, showing he played with more confidence and offensive freedom.
Heading into his rookie season, Castle will likely not be asked to shoot much from deep but will be expected to put the ball on the floor and attack the rim. Playing alongside a generational talent like Wembanyama, Castle’s ability to drive and find open teammates will be on full display. He excels at gathering himself once he gets into the lane and using his impressive footwork to find paths to attack. While his overall game does not perfectly match up, his mid-post footwork and patience are similar to those of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which raises his potential towards the top of the 2024 class. His finishing ability and touch will need to improve to become consistently effective, but the foundation is there and will be interesting to monitor throughout his early career.
Castle did not play much as a lead guard in college due to sharing the court with experienced guards Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer. Reports indicated that Castle hoped to be selected by a team that would develop him back into a lead guard. Thanks to the offseason signing of all-time great point guard Chris Paul, Castle will have the opportunity to learn from and eventually take over the playmaking duties within the Spurs’ offense. At UConn, Castle often ran sets to get him the ball at the top of the key before attacking the rim alongside his rolling big, Donovan Clingan. Similar sets could create easy looks for Castle and Wembanyama and help establish a strong connection between them for years to come.
Defensively, Castle should be able to make an immediate impact. He is very active, using his quick feet to constantly move and apply pressure to opponents. Standing at 6-foot-6 with an impressive wingspan, he can jump passing lanes and disrupt ball-handlers. Guarding ones through fours in college showcased his versatility, combining speed, anticipation, and physicality. While he averaged just under one steal alongside half a block in his one-and-done season, the tape paints a much clearer picture of just how impactful he is on the defensive end. His defensive versatility and potential for growth make him one of the most dangerous defenders in this rookie class.
Castle has a way to go in rounding out his offensive game, but if he finds a fit with the Spurs and develops alongside their young players, his upside on both ends of the court is among the highest in the incoming rookie class. He has drawn comparisons to top role players in the NBA, such as Josh Hart, but his potential suggests he could become even more productive throughout his professional career.
