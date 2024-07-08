San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle's Fit Next to Victor Wembanyma
Stephon Castle has a certain humility and demeanor about him. A Gregg Popovich-esque personality, if you will. Seemingly an ambitious, bright-minded yet down-to-earth 19-year old who has the itch to improve. He appears to fit like a glove within this Spurs franchise.
As the No. 4 overall pick, Castle enters his rookie season with some expectations. Along with the addition of Chris Paul, he'll have plenty of time to season himself as a lead guard while honing his skill set as a contributor off the ball primarily. From day one, he'll likely be tasked with learning under Paul's wing as he can slowly hand over that torch as the team's starting floor general.
"Just being able to show my playmaking ability with such a great teammate like [Victor Wembanyama] and just learning how to play off the ball at UConn," Castle said on draft night when asked of his desire to hold the point guard position.
"So, being able to show that as well, especially with having a great teammate like Victor and being able to set ball screens for him and cut in space... Just trying to use all aspects of my game to impact winning."
He will have to make some level of sacrifices this season, and it seems he's well-equipped to tackle that head on. Whether on or off the ball, or on or off the court even, Castle's fit alongside Wembanyama is a dynamic that fans should certainly keep an eye on throughout the course of next season. Two very hungry players with mindsets that fit the mold of a San Antonio Spur, Popovich will have a field day with these two as he can again finds himself with some unbelievable talent.
With this lineup, expect the Spurs to make a playoff push next season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.