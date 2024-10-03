Spurs’ Stephon Castle Should Benefit from Chris Paul Addition
At the 2024 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs gambled on UConn hybrid Stephon Castle with the No. 4 pick.
A one-and-done national champion who played more of a wing-stopper role with the Huskies, the Spurs are likely betting on Castle’s ability to eventually initiate offense and run the show as a jumbo point guard, having shown glimpses of just that in Dan Hurley’s system.
Still, that’s a risky bet considering Castle’s flashes as a ball-handler, passer and floor general have been just that.
That’s where the team’s offseason signee — 12-time All-Star and general NBA legend Chris Paul — comes into play.
One of the best true point guards to ever play the game, Paul brings a wealth of knowledge as the team’s new interim point guard. The first thought of the 39-year-old with San Antonino likely drifts to how he’ll set up soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama. But his ushering Castle into how to become a better floor general is perhaps even more important.
Paul’s already helped players make strides in their game before.
In his first season with Oklahoma City — a rebuilding year for both the veteran and the team — he was able to provide mentorship over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who at that point had just been traded from the Clippers. Paul was instrumental in helping Gilgeous-Alexander grow, and the two have oft talked about their relationship on and off the court.
Castle looks to be the next in Paul’s tree, which will likely span far and wide after his playing career.
