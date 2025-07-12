Second-Round Rookies Who Shined at Day 2 of Summer League
At Summer League, the next generation of NBA stars to showcase their skills. Top draft picks often get to perform knowing that they have spots on the roster, or even in the rotation guaranteed. That's not the case of many second-round picks.
For them, Summer League is a chance to prove they belong in the league by outshining their competition. As Las Vegas' NBA 2K26 Summer League is in full swing, three of these 2025 second-round draft picks had outstanding performances, putting the world on on notice.
Here's a look into which second-round rookies stood out the most on day two of NBA2K26 Summer League.
Alijah Martin, Toronto Raptors
Drafted at pick No. 39, many thought Martin was a bit of a reach for Toronto. It's still early on, but he's making quick work of proving those critics wrong. In his debut performance, he dropped 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 6-for-12 from the field and 2-for-4 from 3-point range.
He was a tone setter on both ends for the young Raptors squad, pressuring the ball full-court and making hustle plays left and right. Martin's intense perimeter defense certainly fits with what it seems Toronto is trying to base their identity around – pressure and toughness.
If that's not enough of a successful performance, take a look at his posterization of David Muoka –possibly the play of Summer League so far.
Amari Williams, Boston Celtics
Williams was taken with the No. 46 pick in the 2025 draft, with his rights being traded to the Celtics. Boston has had a complete overhaul of their center rotation – shipping out Kristaps Porzingis, losing Luke Kornet to the Spurs and presumably letting Al Horford walk. Hitting on the selection of Williams would give the Celtics a nice option at center for the upcoming season, and he's showing promise so far.
In 21:32 minutes of action, Williams had nine points, three rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block while shooting 3-for-3 from the field. The box score may not jump out, but his control over the offense is what most impressed. Williams was able to push the pace in transition consistently, flying down the court and hitting teammates on cuts, or finishing the plays himself.
His impressive passing vision was also on full display, nailing Miles Norris on a cross-court dime for the flashy assist.
Koby Brea, Phoenix Suns
After a multitude of draft day trades, the Suns ended up with the rights to Koby Brea at pick No. 41, bringing in another shooter alongside Devin Booker. Brea had a case to be made as the best pure 3-point shooter in the 2025 class, and he's furthering that case after his debut Summer League performance.
Brea poured in 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range. His reactive relocation to get himself open was impressive, leading to a few easy looks from deep, but Brea also knocked down shots with defenders in his face – showcasing his versatile shooting ability.
He also held his own on the defensive side of the ball, which many originally had worries about. Brea chased around other Wizards guards through screens, fighting and staying physical to keep the space minimal. If he can survive on defense in the NBA, he'll surely be a longtime veteran.