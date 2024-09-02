Source: 2025 NBA Draft Prospect Tre Johnson Impressing in Texas Practice
Tre Johnson, a 2024 shooting guard prospect and player considered in the top 10 of this upcoming draft class, had a stellar high school career at two different schools – Lake Highlands (TX) and Link Prep (MO). Announcing his commitment to the Texas Longhorns and Rodney Terry, Johnson joins a team full of high-level transfer scorers including Tramon Mark (Arkansas), Jordan Pope (Oregon State), Jayson Kent (Indiana State), Julian Larry (Indiana State) and Arthur Kaluma (Kansas State).
Even amongst these players, Johnson will emerge as the star, a player to which his teammates, despite their experience and pedigree, will defer. An advanced shotmaker, he can score in a multitude of ways, and loves creating for himself off of the bounce. He is a true three-level scorer with a fantastic functional handle, and though he lacks top-end explosive athleticism, he is still a good athlete with positional size and underrated physical strength for his frame.
According to a source, Johnson, as a teenager, has already garnered the respect of his Longhorns teammates as a gym rat and a guy that, as cliche and trite as it sounds, will be there early and leave late to work on his game. He has a fantastic work ethic that has translated from high school to college, and has avoided the entitlement that often plagues players with his level of hype.
When looking at this Texas roster, it's obvious that the perimeter scoring will be top-notch, and that Johnson will be a major reason why. The only real concern about Johnson this year is that Rodney Terry's offensive system posts bigs at the elbows and runs a good amount of high horns sets. This means that there may be some spacing issues as far as Johnson's midrange game goes, but he's such a talented scorer that it's likely the offense figures itself out.
Overall, as a young player, Johnson will have no problems commanding the appropriate level of recognition from his teammates, despite his being a true freshman on this Texas roster. The efficiency and skill with which he scores will be the reason he is selected as a top-10 player in the 2025 NBA Draft.
