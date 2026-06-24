Spurs Bolster Frontcourt Depth in First Round of 2026 NBA Draft

The San Antonio Spurs were ahead of schedule in 2025-26.

After reaching the postseason for the first time since 2019, San Antonio dethroned the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals and reached the NBA Finals.

Following a 34-win season, the Spurs won 62 games in 2025-26 and grew into a title contender quicker than most observers expected as Victor Wembanyama turned in a stellar third season. Accompanied by a cast of strong role players, San Antonio appears to be a formiddable force for years to come.

Mitch Johnson's squad didn't end up winning a title in 2026, however, as a few holes on the team's roster became evident during the team's run to the championship series. Aside from Wembanyama, the Spurs struggled to get productive minutes from other big men on the roster.

When Wembanyama was on the bench, San Antonio turned to Luke Kornet, who played 10 under 11 minutes in all five games of the NBA Finals, reaching the 10-minute mark just twice.

To help bolster the team's depth in the frontcourt and give Johnson more options at center behind Wembanyama, the team added two big men in the 2026 NBA Draft.

First, The Spurs drafted Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance at No. 20 overall, then traded back into the first round to select Connecticut's Tarris Reed Jr. at No. 26.

Quaintance spent the 2025-26 season at Kentucky after starting his college career at Arizona State.

The former five-star recruit reclassified and started college a year early, averaging 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 52.5% from the field with the Sun Devils in 2024-25.

A knee injury shortened Quaintance's freshman year and sidelined him for most of his sophomore season, causing him to play just four games at Kentucky.

Still, Quaintance's defensive flashes at Arizona State were impressive, and indicate that the 18-year-old could be an elite defender at the next level if he returns to full health.

At the combine, Quaintance measured 6-foot-9 without shoes, notching a 7-foot-5-and-a-quarter wingspan and weighing 253 pounds.

Quaintance's health is a concern, but his defensive potential is an enticing addition to San Antonio's frontcourt. Even if Quaintance can't get on the court much in his first year, the Spurs will still have another option to play at center in Reed.

In 2026, the Reed helped Connecticut to a national championship appearance with a stellar performance in the NCAA Tournament.

As a senior, the former four-star recruit averaged 14.7 points, 9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% from the field.

At the combine, Reed measured 6-foot-9-and-three-quarters with a 7-foot-4-and-a-quarter wingspan while weighing 263 pounds. Across six March Madness games in 2026, Reed tallied four double-doubles and averaged 19.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.