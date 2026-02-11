2026 Three-Point Contest Lineup: Full List of Participants for NBA All-Star Event

The three-point contest is a staple of NBA All-Star weekend. Even in the years where the dunk contest got most of the glitz and glamour the three-point contest would deliver great competition and an enjoyable viewing experience. That’s especially true in the modern NBA, where almost everybody in the league is a good shooter at worst and every player has a legitimate shot to earn the three-point contest crown no matter who winds up in the lineup.

On Sunday the NBA announced the full lineup for the 2026 three-point contest, slated to be held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles alongside the other events of this year’s All-Star weekend slate. There are plenty of deadeye shooters— as well as one huge surprise.

Let’s take a look at each of the eight players chosen to participate in this year’s three-point contest.

2026 NBA three-point contest lineup

PLAYER TEAM 3P% This Year Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers 0% Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 30.7% Kon Kneuppel Charlotte Hornets 42.8% Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers 38.2% Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets 43.2% Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers 37.9% Bobby Portis Milwaukee Bucks 45.6% Norman Powell Miami Heat 39.6%

Damian Lillard, Blazers

Yes, you are reading this correctly: Damian Lillard is participating in the three-point contest this year. The superstar guard has been rehabbing with the Trail Blazers all year long after suffering a torn Achilles in April of 2025. He hasn’t played a minute for Portland this year. Lillard is a lifetime deadeye shooter who boasts a 39.4% make percentage from beyond the arc for his career so it’s not like he doesn’t belong in a shooting contest. But how he’ll look midway through his Achilles recovery is a mystery.

Devin Booker, Suns

Booker is having a pretty down year from deep statistically but as a former three-point contest champion (he won in 2018) and four-time contestant he has an earned reputation for being a marksman from deep. The Suns guard was selected as a reserve for this year’s All-Star game, which will mark his fifth appearance in the ASG. On the year Booker is averaging 25.3 points per game and helping Phoenix exceed expectations in a competitive Western Conference.

Kon Knueppel, Hornets

The rare rookie selection for the three-point contest, Knueppel more than earned his spot. He was widely viewed as an archetypal sniper from three coming out of Duke. Turns out he’s even better than that. Knueppel is shooting a scalding 42.9% from deep on nearly eight attempts per game. He’s a true sniper and has a great chance to make history as the first rookie to ever win the three-point contest if his shots fall on Saturday night.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

Maxey is having a great year in Philadelphia and was rewarded by being named an All-Star starter for the first time in his young career. He earned that honor by averaging 28.8 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and leading the Sixers to a surprisingly competitive season despite annual availability issues from his star teammates. He got his three-point contest berth thanks to a cool 37.9% make percentage from beyond the arc on a whopping 8.8 attempts per game.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets

Murray earned his first All-Star nod this season thanks to career-high numbers across the board. The Nuggets’ star guard is putting up 25.4 points per game and hitting 42.8% of his three-point shots each night. Murray has long been viewed as an absolutely electric scorer who can fill it up like nobody else when he’s really feeling it, but hasn’t strung it together over the course of a season like he is so far. A well-earned spot for Murray on both the All-Star team and in the three-point contest lineup.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Mitchell is a familar figure in the three-point contest as this year marks his third appearance. He has yet to win but this year could belong to the star Cleveland guard. Mitchell is making a career-high 3.7 shots per game beyond the arc for the Cavaliers for a cool 29.0 points per game. Everyone knows the veteran guard can light it up at a moment’s notice and he should be fun to watch in the three-point contest before he takes the floor on Sunday for his seventh All-Star appearance.

Bobby Portis, Bucks

Portis is a somewhat unexpected addition to this year’s lineup. He’s always had a solid jumpshot for a center but never boasted a reputation as a true floor-spacer, not even when he helped lead the Bucks to a title a few years ago. But this year Portis is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. He’s only taking 4.2 three-pointers per game but that’s a hot shooting hand regardless. Porter will arrive in Los Angeles looking to upset his more statistically prolific competitors.

Norman Powell, Heat

Powell appears in his second consecutive three-point contest while earning his first All-Star selection. In his debut season with the Heat Powell has scored 23.0 points per game and knocked down 39.6% of his three-point shots in the process. He tied for the lowest score in the first round in 2025 so between that and his first ASG on Sunday Powell should be plenty motivated to come out and shoot the rock.

When is the NBA three-point contest?

The three-point contest, as always, is slated to be held on the Saturday of All-Star weekend. To get specific, the three-point contest will take place on February 14 at 5 p.m. ET.

It’s a bit different than previous years. The three-point contest will kick off Saturday night’s slate of festivities, rather than serve as the appetizer to the entree that is the dunk contest. So make sure you’re seated at the right time to see all the above shooters compete for the crown of the NBA’s best three-point marksman.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.