Spurs Land No. 2 Pick at 2025 NBA Draft
At the much-anticipated 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, 14 teams learned where they’d be picking at this year’s draft.
The San Antonio Spurs were among them, coming in with the eighth-best lottery odds after a 34-48 season. At Monday’s lottery, they came away with the No. 2 overall selection at the 2025 NBA Draft. San Antonio came in with just a 6% chance at landing No. 1, and a much more likely 66% chance at landing either No. 8 or No. 9.
The 2025 NBA Draft is a strong one near the top, boasting franchise-changing talents such as Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers Dylan Harper, as well as a host of other talented prospects just below and beyond.
Having drafted back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners in 2023’s top pick in Victor Wembanyama and 2024’s No. 3 pick Stephon Castle, the Spurs won’t look to be near the bottom of the West standings for much longer. With De’Aaron Fox now on the roster due to a mid-season, blockbuster trade, San Antonio will look to return to contention as early as next year.
In terms of drafting this year, San Antonio can afford to take the best player available on its board, given Wembanyama’s general versatility at 7-foot-4, as well as the fact the Spurs might not be in this position again for some time. Though drafting shooting in any capacity is certainly still on the table.
Prospects are now in the heat of the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where they'll showcase their measurements and talents in front of NBA scouts and decision-makers. The full 75-player combine list can be found here. The draft combine will run through May 18.
The 2025 NBA Draft will again be a two-day event starting at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26. You can view NBA Draft on SI's latest big board here. A comprehensive list of scouting reports on all 2025 prospects can be found here.