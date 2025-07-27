St. Bonaventure lands Commitment from Italian FIBA U20 Standout
Former award-winning sports reporter and current St. Bonaventure general manager Adrian Wojnarowski landed a big-time commitment on Saturday afternoon.
Italian big man Andrew Osasuyi made his pledge to the Bonnies, where he is cleared to begin his career during the 2025-26 season, according to his agent.
Listed at 6-foot-9, Osasuyi is a strong prescence on defense with a reported 7-foot wingspan. The Bonnies' newest commit will turn 20-years-old in Decemeber, and could factor into a future NBA Draft if he has a solid collegiate career, especially with Wojnarowski's knowledge of the league and connections in NBA front offices.
On July 20, Osasuyi helped Italy take down Lithuania in the FIBA U20 Final, tallying nine points, nine rebounds, two assists, a block and zero turnovers in a little less than 23 minutes on the floor. The 19-year-old shot 4-of-8 from the field in Italy's 17-point win.
In a win against Iceland earlier in the month, Osasuyi finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and an assist. Osasuyi was also a standout for Team Italy in FIBA U19 play last year, averaging 13.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game.
Now, the Magenta, Italy, product will take his game overseas to the NCAA, where he will compete in the Atlantic 10 conference for St. Bonaventure. While Osasuyi may not see much high-major competion at his new school, scouts will still get to see the center prosect play against solid college big men and NBA hopefuls Damon Friery and Amael L’Etang at Dayton, among others.
The Bonnies went 22-12 in 2024-25, and while the group didn't reach the NCAA Tournament, adding a solid piece like Osasuyi could be enough to put Wojnarowski's group over the hump.
If St. Bonaventure is playing in March Madness, and the Italian center is a significant part of the team's rotation, he will not only get to compete against high-level competition, he could garner attention from NBA teams or big-time college programs in the transfer portal.
While that outcome is still a long ways away, Osasuyi's production in FIBA play over the past two summers indicates he could be a factor for the Bonnies early in his college career if his defensive skills translate to the NCAA.
