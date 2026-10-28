Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 28

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have rebounded from blowing a 24-point lead in their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, knocking off Brooklyn and Minnesota in back-to-back games to get to 2-1 this season.

Now, they're favored at home against the Washington Wizards, who are coming off a loss on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Anthony Davis and Trae Young have guided the Wizards to a 2-2 start, and they may get No. 1 overall pick A.J. Dybantsa (questionable) in the lineup for the first time in the regular season on Wednesday.

Dybantsa has missed the first four games with an ankle injury that he suffered during the preseason.

Cleveland had a crazy overtime win over the Wolves on Monday night, and it’s hoping to get off to a better start than it did in the 2025-26 season when it was in the play-in conversation before a second-half run vaulted it into the No. 4 seed.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on Wednesday night.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +10.5 (-108)

Cavs -10.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Wizards: +320

Cavs: -410

Total

239.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Wizards vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, DAZN CLE, NBA League Pass

Wizards record: 2-2

Cavs record: 2-1

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

A.J. Dybantsa – questionable

Justin Champagnie – out

Jamir Watkins – out

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Cavs Injury Report

Khalifa Diop – out

Nae'Qwan Tomlin – out

Ernest Udeh Jr. – out

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Trae Young 10+ Assists (-150)

The Cavs are just 19th in the NBA in opponent points per game in the 2026-27 season, which could lead to a big offensive night for Young and the Wizards.

Young has nine or more dimes in every game this season, putting up 10 in three of them. He’s averaging 11.0 assists per game, and the star guard should be able to create against a Cavs defense that lacks elite guard defenders.

The biggest reason for taking this prop? Young is averaging 20.0 potential assists per night this season. With A.J. Dybantsa potentially returning on Wednesday, that line may only increase for Young with more options on offense.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in our NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on Washington to cover:

The Washington Wizards didn’t come through with an underdog bet that I had on Monday night, but I’m going back to the well with this team set as a double-digit underdog on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, especially with A.J. Dybantsa (questionable) potentially ready to make his regular-season debut.

The Cavs’ resume to open the 2026-27 campaign is far from impressive. They blew a 24-point halftime lead in a loss to Philly, beat a winless Brooklyn team by four points and went to overtime at home against a Minnesota team on the second night of a back-to-back, winning by two. So, I don’t have a ton of confidence in this team winning big against a much-improved Wizards squad.

The Cavs are 0-3 against the spread this season and were 21-29 ATS at home in the 2025-26 campaign – the second-worst mark in the NBA.

Washington has a much higher floor with Anthony Davis and Trae Young in the fold, and it has a neutral 0.0 net rating this season. I don’t expect a Wizards upset, but I do think they’ll be able to hang around against a Cavs team that doesn’t have a ton of depth in the 2026-27 season.

Pick: Wizards +10.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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