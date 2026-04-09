Stanford's Star Freshman Declares for 2026 NBA Draft

Ebuka Okorie's freshman season at Stanford was one that not many mainstream fans and analysts discussed, despite spectacular numbers. His team went a solid 20-13, but didn't qualify for the NCAA Tournament, and instead lost to West Virginia in the College Basketball Crown quarterfinals. But he was still one of the best freshmen in the nation this season.

Okorie announced via social media that he has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft. The point guard is projected to go anywhere between the backend of the first round and the middle of the second round on most mock drafts.

Okorie averaged an impressive 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 47-35-86 shooting splits this season. He ranked eighth in the country in scoring, appearing in 31 games. The 6-foot-2 star recorded seven 30-point games and one 40-point game in the ACC.

BREAKING: Stanford’s Ebuka Okorie has DECLARED for the NBA Draft, he announced. pic.twitter.com/dvJpBIT0Pr — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 9, 2026

Okorie isn't as highly regarded as some of the other top freshmen like Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer, but he has a skill set that could end up benefiting him in the NBA. The New Hampshire native can attack the basket both in the half court and transition, using great explosiveness and a smooth touch at the rim.

It's worth noting that Stanford's second-leading scorer was Chisom Okpara at just 13.9 points per game, but Okorie's stats weren't necessarily inflated. He knocked down two of his 5.7 threes attempted per game, and shot 5.5-for-10.5 on average for two-pointers.

Okorie needs the ball in his hands to be effective, but he could also end up being a solid off-ball player or floor general in the pros. His bread and butter is operating in isolation, but he's done a solid job of working in the pick-and-roll. The only caveat is that most possessions at Stanford started and ended with him.

That isn't a knock on the freshman, though. His stock seems a little low for someone turning 19 tomorrow. He has already displayed great scoring with the potential to develop even further in the future.

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) controls the ball against NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The NBA has become a league filled with roles. There are already enough players who can average 20 points per game, but the real difference-makers make an impact in other areas of the game, like facilitation or defense. That will be the challenge for Okorie if he can't get ahead with his scoring.

Keep tabs on who has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft using Draft Digest's tracker.