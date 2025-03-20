Texas, Tre Johnson Kicked From NCAA Tournament
On Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns were officially booted from the NCAA Tournament in a win or go home game against Xavier.
The Musketeers outlasted the Longhorns, 86-80, via a more poised late stretch that involved some high-level shot-making.
Five-star guard Tre Johnson, a projected top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was stellar despite the loss. He finished with 23 points on 6-for-14 shooting, hitting on four of his seven triples. He also nabbed six rebounds, and shot a solid 7-for-11 from the free throw line.
He missed a crucial, game-tying free throw with just over a minute left in the game, a step-back that would have closed the gap to just one. Otherwise, his scored was as advertised.
The five-star had a scorching season for Texas, earning top-10 — and potentially even top-five — stock in the process. In 32 games prior to the win or go home game with Xavier, he scored 19.8 points on 43% shooting, cashing in on 39% of his threes with three rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Johnson has long been known as a hyper-scorer, even before to his blistering season with the Longhorns.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI: “When it comes to scoring, he can do it from all three levels. He boasts a fluid and effortless jumper from beyond the arc, but he’s really known for what he does in the mid-range. Johnson knows how to create and exploit mismatches, which should only continue at the next levels. Although his self-creation upside is great for his size, the Texas freshman is excellent off-ball as a scorer and at getting to his spots.”
Not making the Tournament is certainly disappointing for one of the top prospects in the nation. But it shouldn’t hurt his stock tremendously, as other projected top-five picks in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper are out, too.
