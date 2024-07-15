The 2024-25 Rookie Of The Year Race May Look A Little Different
After first overall pick Ben Simmons went down with injury, the 2017 NBA Rookie Of The Year race was perhaps the oddest in recent memory.
On one hand, the clear best rookie was drafted in 2014. After missing his first two seasons with injury, the former third overall pick averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game right out the gate. When healthy, not only was he the runways best rookie, but a legitimate all-star candidate. However, his injury concerns still plagued Embiid, limiting him to 31 games played, and in turn, destroying his Rookie Of The Year bid.
With Embiid unable to stay on the court, Simmons sidelined for the entirety of the season, second overall pick Brandon Ingram struggling, and third overall pick Jaylen Brown in a bench role, the 2017 Rookie Of The Year race lacked a marquee high-upside candidate. As a result, 24-year-old Malcom Brogdon of the Milwaukee Bucks swooped in as the unconventional winner of the award. He didn’t display much star upside, but the older rookie was a productive rotation player for a playoff team while averaging 10.2 points and 4.2 assists per game.
Similar to 2017, the 2025 Rookie Of The Year race may not feature a blue-chip prospect; the 2024 class has been criticized for its lack of high-end talent. If not, that opens the gates for a productive rotation player on a successful team to win the award, and there are a bevy of potential candidates.
Minnesota’s 27th overall pick, Terrence Shannon Jr., may be the most likely candidate. The 23-year-old wing was one of the best players in college basketball at Illinois, and brings relevant skills on both ends to a contending Timberwolves team.
Further, the Sacramento Kings’ Devin Carter and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Dalton Knecht loom as potential candidates as well.
