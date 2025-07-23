The 2026 NBA Draft Class Could Feature a Heavy Dose of Small Guards
After an impressive draft class in 2025, the 2026 crop is set to be strong at the top once again.
Led by stars like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, the upcoming cycle has been seen as a three-man race for the top spot. Behind the aforementioned five-star trio, however, there are plenty of other solid prospects who could rise up draft boards during the 2025-26 season.
Specifially, there are a handful of high-profile small guards who are aiming to improve their draft stock before next June.
For the purpose of this article, "small guards" are defined as players who are listed or measured under 6-foot-3.
While smaller guards aren't typically viewed as favorably as their larger counterparts, there are a number of players with similar stature who have found success in the NBA. Darius Garland, Trae Young, Jalen Brunson and TJ McConnell carved out solid careers despite being under 6-foot-3.
Brunson, an All-NBA selection each of the past two years, led his team to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025.
While it may harder to get shots off and defend as a smaller player, Brunson and the other aforementioned guards are proof that there is still a space for players of that stature in the NBA. Just this year, the 2025 draft class saw three more small guards enter the league.
Jase Richardson was selected in the first round by the Orlando Magic, while Alijah Martin was taken in the early second round by the Toronto Raptors. Ryan Nembhard went undrafted, but eventually signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks.
Now, there is set to be a number of small guards who have the chance to be taken in 2026.
Tahaad Pettiford, Labaron Philon and Boogie Fland, a trio of former highly rated prospects, each tested the NBA Draft in 2025, but elected to return to school. Pettiford stayed at Auburn while Philon is set to play for Alabama once again, but Fland transfered from Arkansas to Florida.
With another year in college, each of the three prospects will have the chance to play their way into the first round.
PJ Haggerty, another small guard who tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025, transferred from Memphis to Kansas State after averaging 21.7 points per game for the Tigers last year.
Fellow returnee Braden Smith also has a chance to be selected next June after serving as the lead guard for a strong Purdue team the past three seasons. The All-American averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game as a junior.
Texas Tech's Christian Anderson is fresh off an impressive freshman year followed by a remarkable performance in FIBA play this summer and looks poised to earn a spot in the 2026 draft class.
Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton and Oklahoma's Xzayvier Brown could also work their way into the second round with solid 2025-26 campaigns.
In addition to the number of returning small guards, there is a new crop set to enter college basketball.
Darius Acuff Jr. is a five-star prospect who will play for Arkansas this season after excelling at IMG Academy. Listed at 6-foot-2, the Razorbacks' guard was rated the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Acuff, and the other aforementioned prospects will be evaluated by NBA teams this season, and while not every player mentioned will be taken in the 2026 draft, there is a strong chance that multiple will end up on NBA rosters next year.
