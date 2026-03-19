The Top NBA Draft Prospects to Watch in Today’s March Madness Games

March Madness is nearly underway, with 2026 NBA Draft prospects getting one final chance to boost their stock.

This is set to be one of the best NCAA Touranaments in some time, with a myriad of top seeds with the ability to reach the Final Four, and eventually claim the national title.

From a draft perspective, the tournament is loaded, with dozes of prospects facing off in the opening days. Below, you can find a list of the top players to watch Thursday, along with their matchup and times:

Cameron Boozer

Duke vs. Siena — 1:50 p.m. CT on CBS

Cameron Boozer and Duke have been utterly dominant this year, losing just twice all year due to his guady stat lines on a game-to-game basis. The Blue Devils should have no issues dispatching Siena to start.

Tyler Tanner

Vanderbilt vs. McNeese — 2:15 p.m. on truTV

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner and his squad played for the SEC Championship, but came up just short against Arkansas. At 6-foot, Tanner's one of the more exciting guards in the country, able to fill it up, defend at a high level and pass.

Jeremy Fears Jr.

Michigan State vs. North Dakota State — 3:05 p.m. CT on TNT

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. is leading the entire country in assists per game at a whopping 9.2. His facilitation skills are suer to be on display against North Dakota State.

Darius Acuff Jr.

Arkansas vs. Hawai’i — 3:25 p.m. CT on TBS

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. has been an offensive superstar for John Calipari's Razorbacks, leading them to the SEC title and hoping for more to close out March. The NCAA Tournament should be suited to Acuff's style, allowing him to show his poise and super-charged scoring ability on the main stage.

Henri Veesaar

North Carolina vs. VCU — 5:50 p.m. CT on TNT

Caleb Wilson won't be playing for North Carolina due to a season-ending injury, but they still have a high-octane seven-footer in Henri Veesar. He'll need to score the ball well for North Carolina to advance, but he's done so before.

Yaxel Lenderg, Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr.

Michigan vs. Howard — 6:10 p.m. CT on CBS

Michigan may very well have the best trio in basketball right now in bigs like Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. They're one of a few teams primed for a deep run, and shouldn't have much trouble moving past Howard.

Dailyn Swain vs. AJ Dybatnsa

Texas vs. BYU — 6:25 p.m. CT on TBS

Texas narrowly outlasting NC State in the First Four games has helped to set up one of a few first-round prospect matchups: Longhorns' wing Dailyn Swain vs. BYU standout AJ Dybantsa.

Dybantsa likely needs no introduction as a 6-foot-9 superstar, and the potential No. 1 pick. But Swain is one of the top wings in the country in his own right, and they should match up against one another plenty.

Keaton Wagler

Illinois vs. Pennsylvania — 8:25 CT on TNT

Illinois guard-slash-wing Keaton Wagler has massively impressed in his season with Illinois, jumping from relative unknown to top-10 pick. He'll have one final stretch with the Illini, starting with a bout against Pennslyvania.

Kingston Flemings, Chris Cenac Jr.

Houston vs. Idaho — 9:10 p.m. CT on truTV

True freshman but don't perform well deep into March and in early-April, but the Houston Cougars could be set to buck that trend. Guard Kingston Flemings and forward Chris Cenac will both be looking to get the scoring cars back on the road, but can lean on defense in Kelvin Sampson's Houston system if need be.