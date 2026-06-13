Three NBA Draft Prospects who Could be Most Likely to Slip

Each year at the NBA Draft, a handful of prospects slip down the board due to a variety of factors. It could be based on play, intel or anything in between. There's only so many slots, and slides happen quickly.

The 2026 NBA Draft class has been lauded as a loaded one, and regardless of how the order shakes out in the lottery and beyond, some players are sure to fall below their expected range.

Here are three prospects who could be primed for a draft-night slide, be it big or small:

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

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Wagler put together a truly meteoric season, rising from an essential unknown to genuine collegiate star. He wasn’t on draft radars coming into the cycle, but averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in leading Illinois to the Final Four.

In doing so, he penciled himself in as a top prospect, with several believing his range starts at No. 5 just after the top-four.

While there’s plenty to like about Wagler’s game, he didn’t necessarily show good traditional athleticism at the college level, posting zero dunks. And that could be a red flag for some in terms of NBA translation.

The NBA is moving away from run and dunk athletes in favor of feel for the game and fluidity, though it won’t completely rule out Wagler going lower than five.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

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Hybrid Yaxel Lendeborg has seen a storied collegiate career, moving his way up the pecking order at UAB before capping his career off with a national championship at Michigan.

At 6-foot-9 with a nearly 7-foot-4 wingspan, he has all the tools and skills available to thrive in the NBA. He hovers between forward and wing, able to score on or off ball, defend, pass and make decisions quickly. He should be a day one contributor with plenty of versatility.

Despite that, Lendeborg will be 24 shortly after draft night. And while he’s continued to improve year after year, many NBA scouts and decision-makers could think him closer to a finished-product than others.

If that happened, a slide from his projected range — the mid-to-late lottery — isn’t out of the question.

Labaron Philon, Alabama

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Alabama guard Labaron Philon did everything asked of him in a Year 2 leap with the Tide. He improved nearly across the board, averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 50% from the floor and, most importantly, 40% from three.

He was massively productive, and offers some of the best creation tools in the class at the lead guard position.

Still, the 2026 class as a whole is chock full of high-end guard prospects, and Philon’s being a sophomore could have a small effect on how he’s viewed relative to players like Kingston Flemings, Mikel Brown Jr., Darius Acuff Jr. and more.

In addition to that, only so many teams will be in need of lead guards, making Philon a pretty specific fit.