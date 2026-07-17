Three Two-Way Players Making a Case for a Standard Contract
Isaiah Crawford, Houston Rockets
In four summer league games, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing averaged 16 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, one steal, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the two (27 attempts), 32% from three (25 attempts), and 91.7% from the line (12 attempts). Additionally, the Rockets are 3-1 in summer league and Crawford has been a +12 overall in 29.8 minutes per game.
Crawford will turn 25 years old at the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, and the former Louisiana Tech player averaged 19 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals, 0.8 blocks, and only 1.4 turnovers per game in the G League last season while shooting 61.6% from two (146 attempts) and 39.2% from three (120 attempts). He also won a G League Championship with the Stockton Kings during the 2024-25 season, averaging 29.9 minutes in five playoff games.
The Rockets have a two-way qualifying offer on the table for Isaiah Crawford, making him a restricted free agent and gives the team the opportunity to match any deal he's offered.
Chris Mañon, Los Angeles Lakers
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard is averaging 11.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 24.9 minutes per game across four summer league contests -- helping lead the team to a 4-0 record. He's also been efficient, as Mañon is shooting 50% on twos (26 attempts) and 33.3% from three (nine attempts).
Beyond the box score, Mañon has been offering high-level point-of-attack defense and creating rim pressure -- making a positive impact seen in his overall +12 plus-minus.
His impact on the defensive end is nothing new, as he made the G League All-Defensive Team and finished second in voting for the NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year Award for the 2025-26 season. Overall, Mañon averaged 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this past G League regular season -- alongside 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 turnovers while shooting 51% from the field and 32% from three. His steal percentage was at least 5% every year of his college career, an impressive feat in itself.
The Lakers offered a two-way qualifying offer to Mañon, which he signed a few days later. He'll turn 25 years old during the 2026-27 NBA season and, for a team in need of defensive-minded wings, the former Cornell guard may have an opportunity to play rotation minutes for the Lakers this upcoming season.
Jalen Slawson, Indiana Pacers
The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward averaged 20.5 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and three blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from two (33 attempts), 26.1% from three (23 attempts), and 77.3% from the free throw line (22 attempts) in four summer league games. It should be noted that Slawson did average 3.8 turnovers per game.
Slawson built on his strong G League season during summer league, as he made the NBA G League All-Defensive Team this past season. He also recorded two triple-doubles and averaged 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.8 turnovers, 1.4 steals, and 2.4 blocks in 37 G League games this past season -- shooting 47.8% from the field, 35% from three, and 78.1% from the line overall.
Slawson, who turns 27 years old at the start of this upcoming NBA season, has been offered a two-way qualifying offer from the Indiana Pacers.
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Jordan is a senior at Cornell University where he is an analytics consultant for the men’s basketball team and Co-President of the Cornell ILR Sports Business Society. He has also interned for Sports Aptitude, where he helped interview former front office members and current professional basketball players with the goal of improving the pre-draft process.Follow JMonacoScouting