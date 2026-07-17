Three Two-Way Players Making a Case for a Standard Contract

Isaiah Crawford, Houston Rockets

Sep 29, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Isaiah Crawford (27) poses for a picture during Houston Rockets media day at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In four summer league games, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing averaged 16 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, one steal, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the two (27 attempts), 32% from three (25 attempts), and 91.7% from the line (12 attempts). Additionally, the Rockets are 3-1 in summer league and Crawford has been a +12 overall in 29.8 minutes per game.

Crawford will turn 25 years old at the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, and the former Louisiana Tech player averaged 19 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals, 0.8 blocks, and only 1.4 turnovers per game in the G League last season while shooting 61.6% from two (146 attempts) and 39.2% from three (120 attempts). He also won a G League Championship with the Stockton Kings during the 2024-25 season, averaging 29.9 minutes in five playoff games.

The Rockets have a two-way qualifying offer on the table for Isaiah Crawford, making him a restricted free agent and gives the team the opportunity to match any deal he's offered.

Chris Mañon, Los Angeles Lakers

Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Chris Manon (30) reacts during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard is averaging 11.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 24.9 minutes per game across four summer league contests -- helping lead the team to a 4-0 record. He's also been efficient, as Mañon is shooting 50% on twos (26 attempts) and 33.3% from three (nine attempts).

Beyond the box score, Mañon has been offering high-level point-of-attack defense and creating rim pressure -- making a positive impact seen in his overall +12 plus-minus.

His impact on the defensive end is nothing new, as he made the G League All-Defensive Team and finished second in voting for the NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year Award for the 2025-26 season. Overall, Mañon averaged 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this past G League regular season -- alongside 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 turnovers while shooting 51% from the field and 32% from three. His steal percentage was at least 5% every year of his college career, an impressive feat in itself.

The Lakers offered a two-way qualifying offer to Mañon, which he signed a few days later. He'll turn 25 years old during the 2026-27 NBA season and, for a team in need of defensive-minded wings, the former Cornell guard may have an opportunity to play rotation minutes for the Lakers this upcoming season.

Jalen Slawson, Indiana Pacers

Apr 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) shoots a reverse layup against Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell (4) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward averaged 20.5 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and three blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from two (33 attempts), 26.1% from three (23 attempts), and 77.3% from the free throw line (22 attempts) in four summer league games. It should be noted that Slawson did average 3.8 turnovers per game.

Slawson built on his strong G League season during summer league, as he made the NBA G League All-Defensive Team this past season. He also recorded two triple-doubles and averaged 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.8 turnovers, 1.4 steals, and 2.4 blocks in 37 G League games this past season -- shooting 47.8% from the field, 35% from three, and 78.1% from the line overall.

Slawson, who turns 27 years old at the start of this upcoming NBA season, has been offered a two-way qualifying offer from the Indiana Pacers.