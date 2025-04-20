Top Performers from the 2025 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament
The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament took place this week in New Hampshire with a number of notable former college basketball standouts in attendance.
Each year, the event features a tournament between 64 of the top seniors in college basketball, broken up into teams for the contest. The tournament is designed to give underrated college basketball draft prospects an opportunity to compete in front of NBA scouts against solid competition.
While there almost certainly won't be any first round picks playing in Portsmouth, there is a chance that a few of the players participating in the tournament could hear their name called in the second round of the upcoming NBA Draft.
Here are some of the top performers from this year's Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.
RJ Felton, East Carolina
Felton averaged 21.7 points, five rebounds, an assist and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 65% from the field and 58.8% from 3-point range in three contests at the tournament.
Listed at 6-foot-3, Felton averaged more than 18 points and six rebounds per game as a senior for the Pirates. The ECU standout has an intriguing skill set, but could have a strong enough perimeter shot to find a landing spot in the NBA.
Tyson Degenhart, Boise State
Degenhart averaged 11.7 points, five rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 60.9% from the field and 54.5% from beyon the arc in three contests at the PIT.
The Broncos standout has good size at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, but needs to become a more consistent 3-point shooter to stick in the league. Degenhart also averaged more than 18 points and six rebounds during the NCAA season.
Johnell Davis, Arkansas
A very notable name for college basketball fans, the former FAU and Arkansas standout averaged 21 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, two steals per game while shooting 53.6% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc in his last two contests at the PIT.
Davis averaged 12 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 39% from the field this season with the Razorbacks. In 2023, the former Owls' standout helped lead FAU to the school's first and only Final 4 appeareance.
Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico
Junior Jospeh averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and a block per game while shooting 67.9% from the field in three contests.
Junior Josehp's efforts helped his squad win the tournament with a 3-0 record. Junior Joseph needs to develop a larger skill set on offense, but has the defensive prowess and rebounding ability to get looks at the next level.
