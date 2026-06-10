Top Young Prospects From Around The World Leave Their Mark At adidas Eurocamp

After three days of competition in Treviso, Italy, the 19th edition of adidas Eurocamp came to a close Sunday with several of the world’s top young basketball prospects leaving their mark on one of the sport’s premier international showcases.

More than 70 players from around the globe participated in this year’s event, competing in tournament play while also receiving instruction and feedback from more than a dozen NBA coaches, headlined by Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson. Throughout the weekend, prospects also had opportunities to learn from and interact with some of the best basketball players in the world, including Philadelphia 76ers rookie and Eurocamp alumnus VJ Edgecombe, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and EuroLeague star Mike James.

The final day brought a different level of intensity, with tournament games deciding who would advance and NBL Next Stars ultimately winning the championship after a tight battle against Eurocamp 1. That closing stretch helped put a spotlight on players who handled the stage well when the stakes were highest.

Eurocamp Award Winners

Eurocamp MVP: Stefan Joksimovic

Stefan Joksimovic Finals MVP: Max Mackinnon

Max Mackinnon Rising Star: Josiah Rose

Josiah Rose Best Defender: Dash Daniels

Dash Daniels All-Eurocamp Team: Maxence Lemoine, Malique Lewis, Javon Bardwell, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Pavle Backo

Many of those names were expected by the end of the event, as several award winners consistently stood out across the three days. Joksimovic was a deserving Eurocamp MVP after showcasing scoring ability, feel and overall polish throughout the week. Mackinnon earned Finals MVP after delivering in the championship game, while Daniels’ Best Defender honor reflected the defensive versatility and competitiveness he showed throughout the tournament.

Rose was also a fitting Rising Star selection after repeatedly flashing toughness, physicality and all-around impact. Meanwhile, the All Eurocamp Team reflected the depth and variety of the event, with Lemoine, Lewis, Bardwell, Boumtje Boumtje and Backo all putting together strong cases over the course of the camp.

Bardwell was one of the top scoring names in the event, Boumtje Boumtje continued to show why he’s viewed as such an intriguing long-term prospect and potential future No. 1 overall pick, and Lewis consistently impacted games in multiple ways. That mix of award winners captured what Eurocamp is designed to showcase: players at different stages of development, from polished contributors to long-term upside swings, all competing in the same setting.

Other Notable Performers

Beyond the official award winners, several other prospects used the week to improve their standing and deserve recognition for what they showed throughout the camp.

Emmanuel Ahamefule

Jalen Davis

Gene Roebuck

Lucai Anderson

Tomas Talcis

Ognjen Srzentic

Oscar Wembanyama

Marc-Owen Fodzo

That group helped give the event even more depth beyond the official honors. Ahamefule and Davis closed strong on the final day, Roebuck and Anderson provided notable scoring flashes, Talcis helped himself with his shooting, and Srzentic consistently showed feel and versatility. Wembanyama remained one of the more interesting long-term names to monitor, while Fodzo delivered productive scoring stretches during tournament play.

As the event concluded, the biggest takeaway wasn’t necessarily any single game or stat line. It was the opportunity for young prospects from around the world to compete against elite peers while learning from some of the game’s most accomplished coaches and players.

Nearly two decades after its inception, adidas Eurocamp continues to provide one of basketball’s most important development and evaluation platforms. And as the 2026 edition showed, the next generation of talent is already well on its way.