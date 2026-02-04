Cavaliers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers made a massive trade on Tuesday night, as L.A. moved James Harden for Darius Garland and a second-round pick.

While both players won’t be in action tonight since the trade isn’t official, this matchup won’t be short on drama.

The Clippers are home dogs with Harden no longer with the franchise, as they’ve won 16 of their last 20 games. Meanwhile, the Cavs are surging in the odds to win the NBA Finals (now third at FanDuel) and the Eastern Conference (No. 1 at FanDuel) with Harden in the fold.

Kawhi Leonard and company are coming off a loss on Monday to the Philadelphia 76ers, but they are still in the mix for a play-in tournament spot – or better – in the Western Conference.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday's contest.

Cavaliers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs -2.5 (-105)

Clippers +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cavs: -130

Clippers: +110

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cavaliers vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Cavs record: 30-21

Clippers record: 23-26

Cavaliers vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

Darius Garland – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Evan Mobley – out

Max Strus – out

Clippers Injury Report

James Harden – out

Bradley Beal – out

TyTy Washington – out

Chris Paul – out

Cavaliers vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Kawhi Leonard OVER 26.5 Points (-117)

In today’s best prop bets for SI Betting , I broke down why Leonard is worth a look following the Clippers’ trade deadline move:

The Clippers traded Harden on Tuesday night, which leaves a massive offensive burden for Kawhi Leonard in this matchup with Cleveland.

Leonard is averaging 27.6 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. He’s coming off a 29-point, 21-shot game on the second night of a back-to-back against Philly, and he should be fresh for this game against a Cavs defense that is just No. 13 in the NBA this season.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has taken at least 17 shots in every game since a three-game absence with a knee issue, and he’s a candidate to take 20-plus shots with the Clippers set as home dogs on Wednesday.

Cavaliers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The Cavs are rolling at the moment, winning eight of their last 10 games, but I’m not sure I can bet on them as road favorites with Mobley out of the lineup.

The Clippers are 4-2 against the spread as home dogs this season, and they rank sixth in the NBA in net rating over their last 15 games – one spot ahead of the Cavs.

Cleveland has made multiple moves to shake up its rotation ahead of the deadline, and with Mobley out, it’s rather thin at the forward spot. That could lead to a big game from Leonard, and it’s worth noting the Clippers trounced the Suns without Harden on Sunday.

Considering all the moving parts for both teams, I don’t mind getting a few points with the home team, especially since the Cavs are just 20-31 against the spread this season.

Pick: Clippers +2.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.