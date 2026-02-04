James Harden-Darius Garland Trade Grades: Cavs and Clippers Swap All-Star Guards

James Harden is heading back to the Eastern Conference.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported the Cavaliers landed Harden in a deal with the Clippers in exchange for Darius Garland and a second-round pick. It’s a deal that features two All-Star guards at very different points in their careers.

Let’s break down the trade by grading how each team did.

Cavaliers, Clippers trade grades in James Harden, Darius Garland deal

Cavaliers get: James Harden

Clippers get: Darius Garland, second-round pick

Cavaliers: B

Cleveland got an instant upgrade here, as Harden should bring more consistent offense than Garland did. In 44 games this season, Harden is averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 35.4 minutes per game. The 36-year-old should form a dynamic backcourt duo with Donovan Mitchell. After leading the NBA in offensive rating last season, the Cavs have dropped to eighth this season. Harden should help bolster those numbers.

Another aspect to like here is that Harden is in the final year of his contract, though he does have a $42.3 million player option for next season. If Cleveland can’t make a postseason run with Harden and Mitchell leading the way, it’s likely the former would come off the books this summer as he seeks to capitalize on consecutive solid seasons. Removing Garland’s onerous contract and importing one that expires in a few months is a win for Cleveland. If Harden doesn’t work, they can use his open cap space to chase free agents this summer.

Mitchell has never advanced past the second round of the NBA playoffs. If the Cavs can’t show him they are capable of building a roster that can make a run, there’s a decent chance he’ll look elsewhere when he hits free agency after next season. Bringing Harden in gives Cleveland a much better chance to win now.

The Cavs are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, but are only two games behind the Knicks for the No. 2 seed. This deal positions them to make a run up the standings.

Clippers: C

Darius Garland joins a Clippers team seeking to reset and get younger after a rough start to the season. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Clippers were able to flip Harden’s expiring contract to get a 26-year-old two-time All-Star guard. So why the low grade? While Garland is certainly talented, he’s often been off the floor.

Garland has topped 70 games once in his seven years in the NBA. This season, he has only played 26 games due to separate toe injuries. His numbers are also down, as he’s averaging 18.0 points, 6.9 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game during the current campaign. His three-point percentage has dropped from 40.1% last season to 36.0% this year.

L.A. imported a guard who can play at an All-Star level, but will also have to pay him like one. Garland is making $46.4 million this season and is due $50.1 million next season. He also holds a $53.8 million player option for the 2027–28 campaign. That’s a lot of money for a guy who struggles to stay on the court, and the Clippers are now married to him for at least another full season.

Garland makes the Clippers younger, and there is definitely upside here. L.A. has been one of the NBA’s best teams since mid-December after a 16–4 stretch brought the team back to life; the Clippers now occupy the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference at 23–26. The team’s new guard may slide right in and help for a playoff push and become a cornerstone moving forward. That said, it’s fair to be skeptical of his ability to remain healthy long-term.

