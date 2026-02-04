Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Raptors)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been banged up as of late, and he's once again listed on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Edwards (elbow) is listed as questionable for this matchup, the same injury designation that he had on Monday before playing through a back injury against the Memphis Grizzlies. Edwards also recently missed time with a toe issue.

According to Timberwolves beat reporter Dane Moore, Edwards injured his elbow on a drive to the basket on Monday against Memphis. He remained in the game and played through the injury, which is a good sign for the star guard's status on Wednesday night. In addition to Edwards being on the injury report, Minnesota has listed Julius Randle (thumb) as questionable for the second game in a row.

This season, Edwards is averaging 29.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc. The Wolves are 25-16 when he plays this season and just 6-4 in the 10 games that he's missed.

Even though he's questionable, I'd expect Edwards to battle through this injury, something he's done on several instances this season.

If he does play, the star guard could be worth a look in the prop market tonight.

Best Anthony Edwards Prop Bet vs. Raptors

Anthony Edwards OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-163)

The betting market has cooled a bit on Edwards as a 3-point shooter even though he's knocking down 3.4 shots per game from deep on 8.4 attempts (40.7 percent).

Edwards' 3-point prop has come down to 2.5 on multiple instances over the last month, and I'll continue to take the OVER when it does. The star guard has cleared this line in three of his last four games and 27 of his 41 games overall this season.

The Raptors are a solid 3-point defense, ranking No. 2 in the league in opponent 3s made per game, but Edwards is simply attempting too many 3s to pass up at this number. He has just six games all season with less than six 3-point attempts, which gives him a solid floor on Wednesday night.

