Toronto Raptors Land No. 9 Pick at 2025 NBA Draft
At the much-anticipated 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, 14 teams learned where they’d be picking at this year’s draft.
The Toronto Raptors were among those teams, coming in with the seventh-best odds at the lottery following a 30-52 season. Via the lottery, they officially landed the No. 9 pick at the 2025 NBA Draft. The team came in with just a 7.5% chance to land No. 1, and a much more likely 67% chance to land a pick at either No. 7, 8 or 9.
The 2025 NBA Draft is a strong one near the top, boasting franchise-changing talents such as Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers Dylan Harper, as well as a host of other talented prospects just below and beyond.
The Raptors have been no stranger to the draft lottery in the last decade, grabbing talents like one-time All-Star Scottie Barnes and sharpshooter Gradey Dick in the last handful of years. Additionally, the team has a young core of players built through the draft in Jonathan Mogbo, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and Ulrich Chomche.
At last year’s trade deadline, the Toronto Raptors made the interesting decision to nab Pelicans star Brandon Ingram, meaning they’re likely wanting to hit the ‘go’ button with a win-now core of Ingram, Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Still, that shouldn’t push them into drafting for fit at the 2025 NBA Draft, as they might not be in the lottery again for some time.
Prospects are now in the heat of the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where they'll showcase their measurements and talents in front of NBA scouts and decision-makers. The full 75-player combine list can be found here. The draft combine will run through May 18.
The 2025 NBA Draft will again be a two-day event starting at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26. You can view NBA Draft on SI's latest big board here. A comprehensive list of scouting reports on all 2025 prospects can be found here.