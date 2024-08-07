Trail Blazers’ Donovan Clingan Fits Right in Among New-Age Defenders
In the past few drafts, the NBA has seen a surge of historically elite defenders. And more specifically, rim protectors.
Olympic semi-finalist Victor Wembanyama — who ripped off a non-sensical 3.6 blocks per game in his debut season — comes to mind first. But players like Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, Mavericks center Dereck Lively and the ever-versatile Evan Mobley earn mentions, too.
Donovan Clingan, the Trail Blazers’ shiny new rookie drafted No. 7 overall just over a month ago, will be mentioned with that group soon enough.
Standing at an enormous 7-foot-3, Clingan made his name collegiately with his staunch interior defense. He towered in the paint, dunking the ball, grabbing board and, primarily, sending 2.5 blocks per game.
His impact defensively was a large part of why UConn was able to win back-to-back titles. And Clingan’s success transferred right over to the professional level, too.
At 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas — a great touchpoint for newbies in the NBA — Clingan protected the rim at an all-time level, averaging a record 4.3 blocks per game.
Suffice it to say, Clingan easily fits in with the new-age rim protectors, and could even surpass several if things fall his way in Portland. There's no guarantee he's set to start with an already talented backcourt. But he's certainly on his way to the starting position after being selected in the top-10.
Regardless, he’s set to galvanize a defense that very much needs a jumpstart.
