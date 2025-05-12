Trail Blazers Land No. 11 Pick at 2025 NBA Draft
At the much-anticipated 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, 14 teams learned where they’d be picking at this year’s draft.
The Trail Blazers were among them, coming in with the tenth-best lottery odds overall, via a 36-46 regular season. The team officially landed the No. 11 overall pick at the 2025 NBA Draft from the lottery. Portland entered the day with just a 3.7% chance at the top pick, and a much more likely 63% chance at No. 10.
The 2025 NBA Draft is a strong one near the top, boasting franchise-changing talents such as Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers Dylan Harper, as well as a host of other talented prospects just below and beyond.
Portland has seen its fair share of draft lotteries in the last handful of seasons, snagging talents like Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson and Donovan Clingan there. It hasn’t seen immense lottery luck, but has still been able to amass decent young core that got better as the 2024-25 regular season wore on.
The Trail Blazers will have options at the 2025 NBA Draft. It’s likely in the best interest of the organization to continue to load up on high-ceiling, developmental prospects who could blossom into stars. But the team has some leeway in drafting fits at the wing or in the front court, too. Regardless, Portland should have several options as good players get pushed further down.
Prospects are now in the heat of the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where they'll showcase their measurements and talents in front of NBA scouts and decision-makers. The full 75-player combine list can be found here. The draft combine will run through May 18.
The 2025 NBA Draft will again be a two-day event starting at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26. You can view NBA Draft on SI's latest big board here. A comprehensive list of scouting reports on all 2025 prospects can be found here.