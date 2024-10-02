NBA Rookie Says UConn Practices Were ‘Definitely Harder’
Drafted at No. 7 overall having been one of the best collegiate big men in the country, Trail Blazers’ rookie Donovan Clingan would know a thing or two about tough practices.
The former UConn Husky knew nothing but success in college, seeing national championships under head coach Dan Hurley in both years playing a vital part throughout as an interior force. Most recently, Clingan averaged 13.0 points and 2.5 blocks for the Huskies en route to a win over Purdue.
Suffice it to say, he’s got the experience to back up what he said at Portland’s training camp on Wednesday.
“Chauncey [Billups] is great, I feel like it’s two different styles. Practices were definitely harder at UConn, for sure.” Clingan said. “Chancey is more laid back, great coach. Danny’s is intense, man,” Clingan said smiling. “It’s two and an half hours of getting yelled at, he’s a very intense coach.”
Clingan’s comments seemed somewhat truthful, somewhat in jest. But there’s no denying that Hurley has built UConn into a collegiate powerhouse, and that’s something very few but the opposition are complaining about.
Clingan remains one of the higher profile rookies in the league, now, having set the rookie record for blocks at 2024 Summer League in Las Vegas with 4.3 per game.
Portland will open their preseason with a game against the LA Clippers on Friday, Oct. 11, where fans will get their first look at Clingan in quasi-NBA action.
