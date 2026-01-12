Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Clippers)
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has not missed a game since Nov. 22, but he's listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Leonard is dealing with a right ankle sprain, but he's the last two games despite receiving the same injury designation. So, it seems like the two-time NBA Finals MVP is still a good bet to suit up on Jan. 12.
This season, Leonard has been fantastic, averaging 27.8 points per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range. He's also chipping in 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and the Clippers have won eight of their last 10 games.
Los Angeles is now the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference, and it has a real case to be a playoff team with Leonard and James Harden both playing at All-Star levels.
Oddsmakers still have the Clippers favored at home in this matchup, which is a good sign for Leonard's chances of playing through his ankle issue. L.A. does not have a back-to-back this week, as it will play on Monday (tonight), Wednesday and Friday before getting the weekend off.
With Leonard trending towards playing, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the star forward on Jan. 12.
Best Kawhi Leonard Prop Bet vs. Hornets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-117)
This season, Leonard has shot the ball well from beyond the arc, knocking down nearly 38 percent of his attempts while taking a career-high 7.1 3-pointers per game.
He's made at least three shots from deep in three games in a row and 15 of his 28 appearances in the 2025-26 season. Now, he takes on a Charlotte team that is allowing 13.2 opponent 3s per game while ranking 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (37.6 percent).
Kawhi missed the first meeting between these teams, but the Clippers put up 131 points in that game and shot 19-for-43 from beyond the arc (44.2 percent).
I think Leonard is a great to bet hit three or more 3s, especially since his volume has been way up from deep this season.
