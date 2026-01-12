Is Austin Reaves Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Kings)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves remains out of the lineup on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings due to a calf strain.
Reaves aggravated a calf injury he suffered in early December on Christmas Day, and he's expected to miss at least four weeks with the injury.
According to NBA injury analyst Jeff Stotts, Reaves' Grade 2 calf strain usually warrants an absence of around 40 days, meaning the star guard may not return until February.
Prior to getting hurt, Reaves looked to be on his way to an All-Star appearance in the 2025-26 season. The Lakers star is averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3-point range.
With Reaves out, the Lakers are 8-5 this season. They've gone 15-8 when he's in the lineup, and they've only played a handful of games with Reaves, LeBron James and Luka Doncic all in the lineup.
L.A. is heavily favored on Monday against the Kings, and there is a player that I think is worth a look in the prop market with Reaves set to miss his 14th game this season.
Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Kings
LeBron James OVER 37.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
If there were any questions about James' effectiveness this season, the four-time champion has answered them in recent weeks.
In the month of January, James is averaging 28.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, smashing this PRA prop in each of his last four matchups.
In fact, in 13 games since his 10-point streak was broken, James has put up 25.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game (38.3 PRA), clearing this line in eight of those matchups.
He had 24 points, three rebounds and five dimes in less than 29 minutes in a blowout win over the Kings on Dec. 28, and I expect him to stuff the stat sheet again with Reaves sidelined. James is now up to 21.9 points per game for the season, and he's shooting 51.0 percent from the field.
The NBA's all-time leading scorer is still a really, really good player, and he's worth a look to keep his streak over this PRA number going in January.
