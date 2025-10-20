Two Potential 2026 NBA Draft Picks Notch Strong Exhibition Outings
College basketball season is here, and as the season approaches, teams around the country are starting to play exhibition games.
Auburn and Oklahoma State kicked off the action with a televised matchup that saw the Cowboys pull off a narrow victory. A few days later, Michigan and Cincinnati squared off in a matchup that featured a pair of NBA prospects.
On Oct. 18, BYU and Nebraska met in a contest that saw AJ Dybantsa score 30 points. While Nov. 3, the NCAA basketball season's opening night, is still a few weeks away, there have been a number of performances to keep an eye on as the upcoming campaign approaches.
In addition to the aforementioned contests, Alabama and Washington each played their own exhibition matchups, with NBA prospects on each team turning in solid showings.
For the Crimson Tide, Labaron Philon scored 28 points and notched 4 assists, shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc in a win against Florida State.
After averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range as a freshman with Alabama, Philon tested the NBA Draft waters. At the combine, Philon measured 6-foot-2 and three quarters of an inch with a 6-foot-6 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.
Coming out of high school, the sophomore was ranked the No. 34 overall player and No. 3 point guard in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Heading into the 2025-26 season, Philon is ranked No. 25 on Draft Digest's 2026 Big Board.
Philon's size may a concern for NBA teams, but if he can improve his efficiency, the Alabama standout should be able to find a home at the next level.
In Washington's contest against UNLV, Hannes Steinbach tallied 24 points, 16 rebounds, 2 steals and a block while shooting 11-of-16 from the field. Hailing from Würzburg, Germany, the Huskies forward was a four-star prospect, rated the No. 68 overall player, No. 7 center in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Listed at 6-foot-11, Steinbach led Germany to a Silver Medal at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 17.4 points, 13 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. In the Gold Medal game against Team USA, Steinbach was the game's leading scorer 19 points.
Now, the German big man will have an opportunity to prove himself against NCAA competition. If Steinbach continues to perform the way he did against UNLV, he will certainly garner attention from NBA teams.
