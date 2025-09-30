Two Potential 2027 NBA Draft Picks, 5-Star Prospects Make News

Here's a sneak peak at the newest #kubball commit Taylen Kinney (@Taylen_0) 👀



Five-star recruit and No. 1 ranked PG in 2026 class averaged 17.5 pts for Newport HS in grades 7-10; averaged 20.1 pts with Overtime Elite last season



Courtesy: @WCPO pic.twitter.com/8Hi8Zk9KRm