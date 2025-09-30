Two Potential 2027 NBA Draft Picks, 5-Star Prospects Make News
The 2027 NBA Draft is more than a year away, but two players who could be premier prospects in the class have made headlines over the past week.
Most analysts and observers are focused on the upcoming college basketball season and ensuing NBA Draft, as the 2026 class is set to begin the 2025-26 NCAA season in the coming months. Players like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer are set to make their college basketball debuts soon, and scouts will get their first look at the likely top picks in next summer's draft.
This time next year, Taylen Kinney and Tyran Stokes could be in a similar position to the aforementioned trio, as Kinney and Stokes are two of the 2026 recruiting class' prized prospects.
Kinney, who is rated the No. 13 overall player and No. 1 point guard in the country, according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to Kansas and head coach Bill Self on Sunday.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Kinney averaged more than 20 points per game with Overtime Elite as a junior.
Originally from Cincinnati, Kinney played at nearby Newport (KY) High School before making the move to Overtime Elite. Kinney chose Self and the Jayhawks over offers from Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana and others.
The five-star recruit is a skilled playmaker with a good handle who thrives in transition and finishes well around the rim. Kinney will follow in the footsteps of Peterson, a five-star recruit in the 2025 class who is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 draft.
While Kinney isn't viewed in the same light as Peterson, the talented guard should stil have what it takes to be a one-and-done at Kansas.
Tyran Stokes, 247Sports' No. 1 prospect in the 2026 cycle, may not have made his commitment yet, but the coveted wing was still in the news recently after joining his high school football team.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, the Notre Dame (CA) star suited up for the team's recent contest on the gridiron. While it appears that basketball is still Stokes' primary focus, the five-star recruit was targetted multiple times, and even caught a 45-yard touchdown pass against Culver City (CA).
“There’s a reason he’s the No. 1-rated basketball player in the country,” Notre Dame head football coach Evan Yabu said to Jacob Polacheck of KSR+. "It’s not because he’s tall and big. It’s because he’s adaptable, smart, very aware, and he’s an elite listener. He’s an extremely fast learner.”
Stokes will likely be viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft class.
