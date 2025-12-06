Potential Top 2027 NBA Draft Pick Still Hasn’t Committed

The 2026 NBA Draft class is now a handful of games into their collegiate careers, and players like Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and plenty more are off to blazing hot starts. In the same breath, the class of 2027 is beginning their senior seasons as they prepare to launch their own draft cases in the coming year.

NBA teams are gearing up to grab talent at the ’26 draft, but it’s never too early to start looking down the road.

Tyran Stokes is the projected top recruit in the nation per every major recruiting site, and it’s not a leap to put him in the same light in the NBA Draft. He stands at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot wingspan, and has a downhill game based around his premier athleticism, physicality and handle for his size.

The senior kicked off his final season of high school basketball days ago, going for 31 total points in Rainier Beach’s blowout win. To this point, Stokes is simply more physically imposing than his preps peers, though that’s to be expected of a top recruit. Boozer did the very same for Columbus High in his final season, and has carried over flawlessly to collegiate competition.

#1 ranked Tyran Stokes makes his debut for Rainier Beach High School pic.twitter.com/oMrWYfBGcD — Home Team Hoops (@HomeTeamHoops) December 4, 2025

The 2027 draft class isn’t currently thought of to be near as talented as 2026, though Stokes could lead the way, depending on where he lands.

On Nov. 1, Stokes cut his official list to just three schools: Kentucky, Kansas and Oregon, nixing Louisville and USC.

The Ducks feel the odd team out among the two blue bloods, though several recruiting sites see it as only a matter of time until he commits to Kentucky.

The Wildcats could certainly use Stokes’ infusion of talent, as they’re having a bit of an identity crisis presently. Kentucky basketball is now 5-4 on the season after losing to No. 11 Gonzaga, 94-59 on Friday, and off to one of their worst starts in some time.

Mark Pope is in just his second season as the Wildcats’ head coach, but led the team to 24 win in year one. They’ve churned out NBA Draft talent for decades, but don’t have a bonafide first-round talent just yet, save for Jayden Quaintance, who has yet to take the floor.

There’s little chance Stokes bases his decision solely on how Kentucky fares in the early season, though things aren’t looking great. Similarly, Peterson has only played in two games for Kansas dealing with a hamstring injury, and the Jayhawks already have three losses themselves. Oregon has just a handful of Ducks in the NBA.

Stokes hasn’t yet set an official commitment date, though many would expect him to soon as the season progresses.