Two Teams with NBA Prospects that May be Going Under the Radar

The 2024-25 college basketball season begins in roughly three months, and with it will rightfully come coverage on a handful of top teams filled with NBA prospects. Whether it's Duke with almost ten players who could be getting NBA looks including projected No.1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, the back-to-back champion Connecticut Huskies, or Rutgers with two projected top-five picks, all three teams are likely to be in the well-deserved spotlight this upcoming season.
However, there's always a few teams and players who surprise people and showcase their talent. Let's dive into two teams that may not receive as much attention but will have potential NBA talent.
Georgia Bulldogs
The Bulldogs are likely to have at least five players who scouts could be monitoring this upcoming season in Silas Demary Jr., Asa Newell, Somto Cyril, RJ Godrey, and De'Shayne Montgomery.
Demary Jr. started 36 games for Georgia this season and played 27.8 minutes per game in those appearances. The 6-foot-5 combo guard is known as a tough on-ball defender who recorded a 4.5 stock percentage this past season. Continuing to improve his catch-and-shoot threes would allow him to play more of a secondary ball-handler role at the next level, but continuing to improve his ability to create rim pressure, make plays, and finish with verticality at the rim as a potential primary ball-handler may be enough to limit those concerns.
Newell is an incoming freshman who played at Montverde last season alongside Cooper Flagg, Liam McNeeley, Derik Queen, Curtis Givens, and Rob Wright. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward was the No. 18 overall prospect in the 2024 high school recruiting class and averaged 11 points, six rebounds, and close to a block per game at Montverde.
Cyril is another incoming freshman who played in the Overtime Elite league last season and is listed as the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2024 high school recruiting class. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man averaged nine points, nine rebounds, and over three blocks per game last season in the Overtime Elite league.
Two other players to monitor are RJ Godfrey and De'Shayne Montgomery. Godfrey is an upcoming junior who transferred to Georgia after two seasons at Clemson. He's a 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing/forward who recorded a 6.3 stock percentage this past season. Montgomery is a 6-foot-4 guard who played his freshman season at Mount St. Mary's.
The upcoming sophomore was extremely productive in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, averaging 13.2 points, two assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 stocks per game while converting 64.7% of his 139 rim attempts, 45.8% of his non-rim twos (83 attempts), and 41.2% of his threes (68 attempts). Additionally, Montgomery recorded a 14.4 assist percentage while being unassisted on nearly 70% of his made field goals last season.
Saint Joseph's Hawks
Saint Joe's has at least four prospects that will receive NBA looks this season: Erik Reynolds II, Xzayvier Brown, Rasheer Fleming, and Dasear Haskins.
Reynolds II is a 6-foot-2 senior guard who averaged 17.3 points, 2.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game last season. Additionally, he shot 38% from beyond the arc on a significant 8.4 three point attempts per game and converted 87% of his free throws last season (124 attempts).
Brown is another 6-foot-2 guard for Saint Joe's who averaged 12.7 points, 3.3 assists, four rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc and 79.6% from the free throw line this past season as a freshman. The upcoming sophomore has solid downhill speed as a driver, flashes of passing chops, and showcased off-ball defensive activity last season. While he's slightly undersized, Brown is undoubtedly a player to monitor this upcoming season.
Fleming is an upcoming junior for the Hawks and is listed at 6-foot-9 and 220 pounds. He averaged 10.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game with a 10.9 offensive rebounding percentage and 8.6 stock percentage. Additionally, he converted 70.3% of his 138 attempts at the rim and 32.4% of his threes (105 attempts) this past season.
Lastly, Haskins is a 6-foot-8, 200-pound wing who will be a redshirt freshman this upcoming season. Haskins has a smooth, lefty, catch-and-shoot jumper and converted 92% of his free throws (26 attempts) at Camden his senior season. Additionally, Haskins has shown potential putting the ball on the floor at times, has the lateral quickness and wingspan to be an impactful on-ball defender, and averaged nearly a steal and block per game at Camden. He's an underrated prospect to monitor this upcoming season.
