Unheralded Miami (OH) NBA Draft Prospect Steps into National Spotlight

Miami (OH) has been one of college basketball’s most consistent teams in 2025-26.

The RedHawks reeled off 31 consecutive wins to start the season before finally falling in the MAC Tournament. That didn’t stop the group from picking up a postseason win, though.

Despite not earning an automatic bid, Miami (OH) reached the NCAA Tournament, where it met SMU in the First Four.

The RedHawks rebounded from their only loss of the season with an 89-79 win against the Mustangs.

With the victory, Miami (OH) moves into the 64-team field, and will play Tennessee on Friday in Philadelphia.

Leading the way for the RedHawks was Eian Elmer, who finished with 23 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, a steal and just one turnover while shooting 8-of-11 from the field and 6-of-9 from 3-point range in 24 minutes.

This continues what has been a solid season for the junior wing, who is averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc.

Elmer earned All-Conference honors for his efforts, marking his second end-of-season award in three years of college basketball. The former Taft High School star earned MAC All-Freshman recognition in 2023-24.

While Elmer wasn’t on the radar for many national observers, the sharpshooter’s performance against SMU has put the RedHawks’ standout in the spotlight. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Elmer has the size and perimeter shooting prowess to not only make a splash in March Madness, but also pique the interest of NBA scouts.

Against Tennessee, Elmer will get the chance to showcase his skills against likely lottery pick Nate Ament and a strong SEC squad. If Elmer turns in another impressive performance in the Round of 64, he will boost his draft stock even further.

The Covington, Kentucky, product could also elect to return to school and try his luck in the 2027 NBA Draft class.

With one year of eligibility remaining following the 2025-26 season, Elmer may have a better chance at being selected in what is currently viewed as a weaker group of prospects. The junior would likely be a second round pick or an undrafted free agent in the 2026 class.

In three years, the talented wing has already appeared in 98 contests with 84 starts. Elmer's experience could help the veteran make an impact early in his NBA career.

For now, though, Elmer and the Redhawks will look to continue their Cinderella run.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.