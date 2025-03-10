Jazz Rookie Could be a Breakout Star
Having been drafted as Utah’s third prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft, Kyle Filipowski wasn’t on radars as a potential breakout rookie. But he’s been just that and more in the last few weeks.
The No. 32 pick has come on strong as the NBA season winds down, functioning as one of the Jazz’ best and most important pieces.
In his last five games, Filipowski’s scored a blistering 17.6 points on 55% shooting, hitting on a white-hot 44% of his 4.6 triples attempted per game. In that same span, he’s grabbing an elite 10 rebounds per game, and even dished 2.6 assists per game.
He continued that trend in Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 25 points on 50% shooting, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing three assists and adding three steals in finishing as a +19 overall. Most simply, he’s looked a star for the Jazz.
The 2024 NBA Draft class wasn’t thought of to be a high-powered one. But Filipowski’s recent numbers could be indicative of some star potential down the line.
He’s long has the size and skill to stand out, but could be putting it all together in his debut season as a pro. Most big men lack the true potential to lead offenses, but with Filipowski’s pure scoring instincts, passing touch and shooting, he could have legitimate claim towards more on-ball possessions for Utah.
In the least, Filipowski seems to be turning out to be a legitimate piece for the soon-to-be rising Utah Jazz.
Despite Filipowski’s success, Utah hasn’t seen the same, losing each of its last five games. It’s currently cruising towards one of the best picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, which is sure to bolster its talent overall.
