Utah Jazz Take Isaiah Collier No. 29 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
After selecting in the top-10 earlier in the day, the Utah Jazz were faced with another tough decision at the end of the first round.
With the No. 29 pick, they ended up taking a gamble on USC's Isaiah Collier. Earlier in the night, the Jazz selected Colorado's Cody Williams No. 10 overall.
At 6-foot-4 with a strong frame, Collier is a dynamic playmaker who has star upside. One of the most highly-regarded freshmen entering the recent college season, Collier was inconsistent but still averaged 16.3 points and 4.3 assists per game while shooting nearly 50% from the floor at USC. If drafted into the right system, Collier could easily end up being one of the best players in this class.
Per Draft Digest's earlier scouting report on Collier: As a scorer, the USC product can take over games. He seems most comfortable getting to the rim, boasting a crafty arsenal of dribble moves to go along with his strong frame and good balance. Not only can he break down his defender, but he can also bully his way into the lane and is great at drawing fouls, which will interest NBA teams. Once he does get to the rim, Collier can finish with finesse and touch, or throw down powerful dunks. Simply put, he's tough to stop from getting to the paint and scoring.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
