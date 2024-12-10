VJ Edgecombe Puts Athleticism on Display in a Baylor Victory
Although he's struggled early on in the season, VJ Edgecombe continues to wow everyone watching him making plays that no else could dream of.
The first eight games of the season have brought both good and bad moments for the freshman from the Bahamas. He has struggled to put the ball in the basket, shooting 40% from the field, 24.2% from three (8-of-33), and 65.2% from the free throw line. These are disappointing numbers, but the shooting ability and efficiency he displayed in high school and in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament give reason to believe this will improve.
In a blowout win against Abilene Christian, Edgecombe recorded a stat line of 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, four steals and a ridiculous block on a three point attempt. He was extremely active defensively and was able to get out in transition where he is impossible to stop. Although he was 0-for-3 from the three-point line, two of those misses were in-and-out and looked good despite the outcome.
The 6-foot-5 guard has put up incredible defensive numbers this season as shown by his 5.2 steal percentage and 7.0 block percentage. His unique athletic ability allows him to guard multiple positions and be an extremely versatile defender on and off the ball. Offensively, he has impressed with his powerful finishing, especially in transition, and playmaking in the halfcourt. Edgecombe can get downhill and to the basket with ease and also make the right pass when he draws multiple defenders.
Still considered a top-five draft prospect, he still has a ton of room to improve his stock with better shooting performances as the season progresses. The NBA game will greatly benefit him with increased spacing that will make him even harder to guard with his blazing speed and outstanding jumping ability. In a loaded 2025 NBA Draft class, Edgecombe remains one of the most highly sought-after prospects by NBA teams with tools that no one can teach.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.