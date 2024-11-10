Wizards' Kyshawn George Quietly Finding Stride
Last week, after a hard-fought victory against the Washington Wizards, four-time champion Draymond Green praised two of Washington’s rookies in his post-game press conference. The Golden State Warriors forward shouted out both Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George not only for their game, but also the energy they brought to the game. In particular, he talked extensively about his matchup with George, a 6-foot-8 20-year-old out of the University of Miami.
George, the 24th overall pick, told Green he “can’t shoot” when on defense, while drilling six shots from beyond the arc in his own right. George had been playing good basketball early in the season, but this matchup against Golden State served as his breakout on the offensive end.
Despite the Wizards’ loss to the Warriors, George stuffed the stat sheet, especially with his three-point shooting. He recorded his first career 20-point game, with 17 of his 19 shot attempts coming from deep. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists. He followed this performance up with another impressive showing against the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored 17 points in this one, his most recent outing, while also corralling six boards, serving three dimes, nailing three threes, and tallying three stocks (steals+blocks). This defensive excellence has been a theme throughout the young season for George; the 6-foot-8 has made a consistent impact with his defensive versatility.
With a wingspan north of 6-foot-10, George has been a disruptive force on defense. He’s employed his length and active hands to send back shots with frequency. He’s been averaging 1.4 blocks per game, and his 2.5 block percentage ranks in the 100th percentile among all wings per Cleaning the Glass.
As Kyshawn George continues to find his stride as a two-way contributor, he stands out in the Wizards’ loaded rookie class. Second overall pick Alexandre Sarr has made the majority of the headlines, but Carrington and George have also shown promise as potential core contributors for Washington.
