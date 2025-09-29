What Chaz Lanier Could Bring to the Pistons
The Pistons, once the cellar dweller of the Eastern Conference, underwent one of the biggest turnarounds in NBA history last year, going from a 14-win team in 2023-24 to a 44-win team in 2024-25, and though they lost in the first round of the playoffs, the blueprint for success became clear.
It is built around their superstar Cade Cunningham, the no. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and someone who really came into his own over the last couple of seasons, finally having the infrastructure around him to make things happen in the East this past season.
The Pistons' offseason was constructive, as they drafted Chaz Lanier out of Tennessee with the 37th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and in doing so, added a legitimate floor spacer and someone that can add to an offense that saw major improvement due to the aforementioned major steps forward by lead initiator Cade Cunningham.
Lanier shot 39.5% from three and averaged 18 points per game as the Vols' alpha on offense last season, something that can translate immediately to the NBA. Considering one of the primary issues with Detroit's offense was lack of shooting on a consistent basis throughout last season, Lanier can be an aid this problem immediately.
On top of this, his ball handling ability will allow for him to take pressure off of the other guards on the roster, and if he's on the floor with Cunningham, this could be even more beneficial. as Cunningham's usage rate was through the roof last season.
Lanier's presence will also allow JB Bickerstaff to experiment with different guard lineups. Though the Pistons are somewhat thin at the position, with just Cunningham, Lanier, Marcus Sasser, an oft-injured Jaden Ivey, and newly signed Caris LeVert on the roster, Lanier will help fortify the back court rotation. He can also be capable on the ball as a defender, meaning that he has three-and-D ability, which is something that every NBA roster needs.
If Lanier can step in and be an immediate boost off of the bench, the draft pick can be a success off of the bat, and he can be an immediate contributor as opposed to a development piece. The fact that he was an upperclassman certainly increases his chances of being an early key player for this Detroit roster. He could easily outshine his draft pick in the second round considering the factors listed above.